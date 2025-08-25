Florida nurse snags plea deal after husband allegedly 'walked in' on her having sex with underage stepson

A Florida nurse has reportedly taken a plea deal to reduce her prison sentence in the case of her husband allegedly walking in on her sexually abusing her underage stepson.

According to a Marion County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit previously obtained by People magazine, 34-year-old Alexis Von Yates is accused of engaging in sexual activities with an underage boy on July 30, 2024.

Yates' husband reportedly 'walked in' on his wife sexually abusing his 15-year-old son.

Yates — of Ocala — was arrested Nov. 6, 2024.

Yates was initially charged with sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody.

Yates' nursing license was immediately suspended following her arrest.

Last Thursday, Yates entered a no-contest plea to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery, according to WCJB-TV.

Court TV reported, "Prosecutors said the victim's family supported the negotiated plea to avoid requiring the 15-year-old victim to return to Florida to testify, which they feared would disrupt his ongoing mental health treatment."

Photo by zoka74 via iStock / Getty Images Plus

Law & Crime reported in April that the alleged victim was on vacation and visiting his father for the summer when the purported sexual acts occurred.

"His father worked late hours as a lineman," Yates' arrest affidavit states. "The child victim was hanging out with his stepmother while she was taking care of his younger siblings. ... Around 11 p.m., the two of them began relaxing on the couch, 'hitting' a THC cartridge together while playing a video game. Several hours later ... they decided to watch a movie."

Yates and the minor both agreed that the movie was "boring," the affidavit reads.

"Ms. Yates told victim that she was 'horny,'" the Florida Department of Health claimed. "Victim laid on top of Ms. Yates. Ms. Yates allowed victim to kiss Ms. Yates' neck, pull down Ms. Yates' shorts and underwear to her ankles."

Yates and the alleged victim reportedly engaged in sexual acts, including intercourse, according to court documents.

"Nurses are placed in a position of trust," the DOH said. "Therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character. Ms. Yates' decision to engage in sexual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to allow a child to engage her in oral and penetrative sex indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse."

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Yates will serve two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years of community control as well as 10 years of sex offender probation, according to Court TV.

Yates must also complete 200 hours of community service, plus pay fines and court costs.

