Florida man accused of stabbing pro-Trump friend to death with trowel found not guilty of murder

A Florida man accused of stabbing his pro-Trump friend to death with a trowel at a construction site has been found not guilty of murder.

During a non-jury trial at an Orange County court last month, 34-year-old Mason Trever Toney was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity, according to WKMG-TV.

'There was something wrong with Mason.'

As Blaze News reported in January 2020, Toney was arrested for the murder of his friend and his boss — 28-year-old William Knight.

Citing the arrest warrant, WESH-TV reported that police officers arrived at the crime scene to find Knight’s body next to an excavator with an American flag nearby.

Witnesses told investigators that Knight is a “proud and outspoken American,” who was “pro-Donald Trump.”

Toney was reportedly described by witnesses as having anti-government sentiments and believed “the government is bad and out to get him.”

According to court documents, witnesses said Knight picked up Toney to drive him to another construction site when an argument about politics, including Knight’s support for President Donald Trump, erupted.

The argument allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation. Witnesses purportedly attempted to stop the attack and threw things at Toney.

Toney is accused of stabbing Knight to death with a construction trowel. Toney reportedly jumped into a truck and drove away while calling the witnesses “terrorists.”

Knight succumbed to his injuries at the crime scene on Jan. 20, 2020.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office noted that Toney was apprehended in Brevard County on the same day in the truck and charged with murder.

Williams Knight Sr. — the victim's father — told WKMG-TV in 2020, "The gentleman, Mason, he was a friend of the family for years."

The father said his son had recently been promoted to a construction site foreman before his death, and he hired Mason. The deeply distraught mother said she warned her son not to hire his childhood friend because he had been acting strangely.

Julia Knight — the victim's mother — said of a possible motive for her son's death, "I don't know. I can't explain what happened to my son. I don't understand. I never thought Mason would do this to my son."

Julie Knight added, "But it wasn't about politics, I can tell you right now."

"There was something wrong with Mason," she said.

A review hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!