DNC summer meeting speaker: Americans don't care about immigrant crime and carjackings

The Democratic National Committee's summer meeting is under way as the party faces historic unpopularity and low cash on hand after its major defeat in the elections in November.

It appears, however, that Democrats have not learned to pivot away from the positions that contributed to their loss of control of the Senate and the White House. During the meeting in Minneapolis on Monday, a speaker from the left-wing Vera Institute of Justice told the audience to continue defending illegal immigrants against President Donald Trump's deportations.

"Where does Trump go? Migrant crime, carjackings, the really lurid, awful stuff that is a crazy, crazy visual. Don't take the bait," Insha Rahman said, "because most Americans are more worried about how are we going to address mental health issues, the visible homelessness that we see on streets, and how do we deal with mental health and other issues that drive the sort of random incidents that scare all of us."

Since Trump federalized the DC Metropolitan Police Department and sent more manpower into the city, there has not been a single murder.

Rahman urged Democrats to focus on those issues instead of "migrant crime or carjackings or the things that actually don't matter to that many Americans."

Amid Trump deploying the National Guard and extra federal law enforcement agents to Washington, D.C., to bring down the city's crime rate, Rahman told attendees that Republicans portraying themselves as "tough on crime" in 2020 was a "play" straight out of "the overall authoritarian playbook."

RELATED: Trump moves to end radical left’s cashless bail to restore law and order nationwide

Trump Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Since Trump federalized the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and sent more manpower into the city, there has not been a single murder. Other crimes such as robberies, carjackings, car theft, and violent crime are also down double digits, according to the city's police union.

Trump stated that Chicago is next on the list for National Guard deployment, despite objections from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) and Mayor Brandon Johnson (D).