Trump moves to end radical left’s cashless bail to restore law and order nationwide

President Donald Trump is hoping to restore law and order to American streets.

Trump signed two executive orders on Monday that aim to end cashless bail. The first order, Measures to End Cashless Bail and Enforce the Law in the District of Columbia, targets Washington, D.C., calling for “all necessary and lawful measures [to] be taken to end cashless bail policies and ensure the pretrial detention of any criminal suspect who threatens public safety.”

'I think it’s long overdue.'

The second order, Taking Steps to End Cashless Bail to Protect Americans, aims to more broadly eliminate cashless bail programs across the United States. The EOs threaten to pull federal funding for jurisdictions that refuse to terminate those policies.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will reportedly provide the president with a list of jurisdictions that have a cashless bail system.

D.C. largely eliminated cash bail in the 1990s. Illinois, New Jersey, and New Mexico also ended their cash bail system, according to World Population Review. States with reduced or limited use of cash bail include Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Kentucky, and Maryland.

The White House blamed the “radical” left for turning “streets of America’s cities into hunting grounds for repeat criminals."

A Monday press release from the White House listed several incidents in which suspects were released without bail in New York and D.C. and went on to allegedly commit additional offenses.

“President Donald J. Trump’s aggressive crackdown to end the failed experiment known as 'cashless bail' aims to get violent criminals off our streets — starting in Washington, D.C., where dangerous predators are being set free to offend again and again,” the administration stated.

Dave Goitia, the president of the Glendale Fraternal Order of Police and an active sworn police officer, told Blaze News, “In many inner cities, we’re seeing local politicians who are incapable of enacting policies to protect their communities, and they’re focused on ideology. A lot of these weak decisions — they’re more focused on political pandering, and they completely ignore the realities, in terms of consequences.”

“I think it’s refreshing to see the federal government step in, and President Trump is doing things that we haven’t seen before. I think it resonates with a lot of people,” he added. “I think it’s long overdue.”

Crime victim advocate April Aguirre told Blaze News that ending cashless bail is “very important to balance the scales,” adding that she supports Trump’s executive orders.

“We are graduating people that commit misdemeanors into felons. We are showing them that we have a weak system that is not going to take things seriously,” she said of the current cashless bail systems.

“We have to stop sympathizing with criminals and stop with the misaligned sympathies. We need to focus back on the law-abiding citizens that are being affected by this,” Aguirre continued. “I love that Trump’s putting back common sense into our judicial system.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) has pledged to introduce legislation to codify Trump’s executive actions.

“Kathy Hochul and NY Democrats' failed bail reform has been a catastrophic disaster leading to a crime crisis in New York making every family and community less safe. Again and again, Kathy Hochul has prioritized violent criminals over law-abiding New Yorkers. Enough is enough,” Stefanik stated. “I strongly support President Trump’s executive order to end cashless bail. I will be working to lead the effort in Congress to codify this executive order with legislation.”

D.C. Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office declined Axios’ request for comment.