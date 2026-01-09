'Don't make a bad decision': ICE officer warns smug leftists allegedly trailing agents in their SUVs

Tensions are running high in Minneapolis after an ICE officer shot and killed a leftist who struck him with her vehicle on Wednesday.

Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three who was part of the local "ICE Watch," had reportedly been trailing ICE agents in her SUV. Good was later confronted by an ICE officer who ordered her to exit her vehicle. She refused to cooperate, then turned and accelerated her vehicle toward another agent, who fatally shot her.

'Don't interfere.'

Just days after the shooting, ICE agents were filmed confronting another leftist woman in an SUV, pleading with her not to "make a bad decision."

"If I continually see you following us, interfering with us, honking your horn, blocking our cars, you'll have a very high probability of making a really bad decision of being arrested today," the ICE officer warned.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The woman gave a smug response to the agent's warning, telling him to have a "terrible day."

"Well, bad decisions, that's funny coming from you," she said. After the agent told her to "have a great day," she replied with, "I hope you have a terrible day."

The officer walked away from her car to speak with another woman sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV that had allegedly been trailing the officers. The woman filmed the officer but refused to lower her window to speak with him as a car horn blared in the background.

Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

"Don't make a bad decision today," the officer told the other leftist. "Don't interfere."

