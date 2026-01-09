VIDEO: Unhinged anti-ICE extremists hurl profanities at agents in Minneapolis: 'Get the f**k out!'

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement extremists have come out of the woodwork after the lethal shooting of a woman by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, and Blaze News has exclusive footage of some of their unhinged demonstrations.

The footage shows chaotic chants and epithets tossed by dozens of activists against agents outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in the Minneapolis area.

'What have you done?! What have you done?! You terrorize our community! What do you know? Bunch of cowards!'

The video was recorded by Blaze News on the ground among the protesters.

"F**k you, you fascists pigs!" yells one protester.

"You murderers!" yells another.

"F**king cowards!" yells another female protester. "None of you served this country, but I have! I served this country for 10 years! What have you done?! What have you done?! You terrorize our community! What do you know? Bunch of cowards!"

Federal agents have been using flash-bang grenades and chemical irritants to persuade protesters to back off.

At one point, the group chants, "Say it once, say it twice, we will not put up with ICE!"

Another man wearing a "Black Lives Matter" shirt leads a chant of "F**k ICE!" that turns into "Get the f**k out!"

The woman killed by an ICE agent Wednesday was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good from Colorado. New footage from the cell phone of the agent who shot Good was released Friday and showed their interaction before he fired into her vehicle.

Two protesters were reportedly detained on Friday at the protests outside of the facility. The woman who was detained admitted that she had hit a federal vehicle with her hand in comments to CNN after she was released.

"They didn’t know who was in charge of what. They just kept calling other people," said the woman who identified herself only as Jessica.

She added that she hit the vehicle "because they pissed me off. Just being here pisses me off."

Concrete barriers were also installed outside of the facility to protect agents.

