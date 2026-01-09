EXCLUSIVE: Renee Nicole Good tied to VIOLENT extremist group?

Renee Nicole Good, the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE officer while driving her car at him, wasn’t just reportedly tied to a violent extremist group.

Good was a dedicated anti-ICE activist and mother of three who was putting her 6-year-old son into a charter school that boasts that social justice is the school's number-one priority and prioritizes involving children in political and social activism.

According to counterterrorism expert and investigative researcher Ryan Mauro, this charter school is likely how Good first stumbled upon Minnesota ICE Watch.

“It was actually fairly easy research to do, because they were openly radical. It turned out this isn’t really about the issue of protecting undocumented migrants, illegal immigrants, and protecting people from the abuse of the law enforcement,” Mauro tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“It’s actually about doing things like eliminating America and setting cop cars on fire. You go to their social media page, and it doesn’t take much work, actually, to find instructions on how to assault police in order to free people, open up cop car doors, and pull people out,” Mauro says.

“They do not recognize the United States as a legitimate country. They have posts that refer to it as Turtle Island,” he adds.

“Oh my gosh, they’re Turtle Island people,” Glenn laughs.

“Turtle Island — I’m not even sure it has a ton of merit, but it goes to this belief that a lot of the anarchists and communists spread out there, saying that just like Israel should be referred to as Palestine, then all of North and Central America should be referred to as Turtle Island, because they say that the indigenous people, the Native Americans, that’s what they all referred to it as,” Mauro explains.

“I’m not finding a ton of verification that that’s actually true. But that’s what they say, in order to basically indirectly call for the destruction of the United States. … And so when they start talking about ‘liberating Turtle Island,’ that’s what they’re calling for,” he continues.

And while social media posts from Minnesota ICE Watch will have a simple caption like, "How to start a community defense center in your neighborhood," the photograph accompanying it will be “a cop car on fire.”

“So when they say to set up your community defense center in your local neighborhood, that’s a violent intention. That’s how you build an insurgency,” Mauro tells Glenn, who points out that in a fiery speech after the shooting, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) began “empowering and activating a neighborhood revolutionary guard.”

“This is a group that is telling you as neighbors, ‘Here’s how we get together and protect your neighborhood from these evil police,’” Glenn says. “This is what’s happening, and the governor is encouraging it and speaking the same language.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.