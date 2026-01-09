'REVOLTING LIES!' DHS obliterates media framing of gang-affiliated illegal aliens shot in Portland as 'married couple'

The Department of Homeland Security has gone after numerous news outlets for offering a sympathetic portrayal of two illegal aliens who were shot by federal agents in Portland on Thursday.

One article was posted to social media by KPFQ on Friday and was immediately assailed by the official DHS account for referring to the illegal aliens as a "married couple." The article was sourced from CNN, which also faced the wrath of the DHS.

'The driver of the vehicle, Luis David Nico Moncada[,] is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected Tren de Aragua GANG MEMBER.'

The man and woman were shot during an operation by federal officers who were later identified as agents of U.S. Border Patrol.

The DHS released a statement indicating that the two illegal aliens were affiliated with the dangerous Tren de Aragua criminal gang and that the vehicle driver swerved to hit agents before they were shot. The pair were hospitalized.

On Friday, the DHS lambasted CNN for continuing to describe the pair as a "married couple" and to downplay their alleged gang affiliation.

"REVOLTING LIES!" the agency said about a video of CNN's report.

DHS went on to say that the couple was better described as a gang member and "his prostitute" rather than an "innocent" married couple.

"The driver of the vehicle, Luis David Nico Moncada[,] is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected Tren de Aragua GANG MEMBER," the agency wrote. "He illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Since then, he was arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a final order of removal."

The DHS identified the passenger as Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras and said she had been involved in a prior shooting. She was also affiliated with the Tren de Aragua gang and had an active role in the prostitution ring.

The DHS account scolded KQFX-TV for the same report, which was sourced from CNN.

KIRO-TV reported that hundreds of activists protested the shooting at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland. Portland Police arrested six people at that protest.

The Portland shooting came one day after the controversial lethal shooting of a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by an ICE agent. The woman had driven her car into the agent, and he shot her in self-defense.

