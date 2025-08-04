Jason Whitlock goes wild after Michelle Obama’s ESPN slam — 'She's right!'

You know it’s gotten dire over at ESPN when Michelle Obama compares the analysts to Bravo’s “The Real Housewives” franchise while chatting with two gay men.

On the July 30 episode of her podcast, “IMO,” the former first lady was candid with fellow podcasters Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang about her thoughts regarding ESPN.

“If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it's like watching ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ you know? I mean, you know, it's the same drama, and they're yelling at each other, and they don't get along, you know? I mean, Stephen A. Smith, he's just like every other talk show host,” she said, calling ESPN’s dynamics “sociological drama.”

Jason Whitlock finds the comment hilarious and accurate. It perfectly captures what he’s been saying about ESPN all along: It’s a “feminized clown show.”





“Hats off to Stephen A. Smith and Bob Iger and Ryan Clark and Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe. You have feminized ESPN to the point that a supermodel first lady, one of the most beautiful women to ever walk in the White House, is talking with her gay friends ... about how you remind them of a bunch of housewives in Atlanta,” he jeers.

“[Michelle Obama] is right. It’s a soap opera at ESPN."

But it’s not just the antics of the hosts on air that make them comparable to Bravo’s bickering, shallow housewives; it’s also the scandals many of them are entangled in.

Whitlock points to Shannon Sharpe’s latest controversy as an example. He had just settled a $50 million lawsuit with 20-year-old OnlyFans model Gabriella Zuniga, who accused him of sexual assault and recording intimate moments without consent, when he was hit with yet another lawsuit — this time a $20 million defamation lawsuit by another woman.

Or take former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, a guest analyst on ESPN's "First Take," who was recently arrested and charged with three federal counts for allegedly running high-stakes illegal poker games out of his California mansion. Following the charges, Arenas live-streamed a video of himself laughing about the experience.

Whitlock plays the clip of his incoherent, expletive-ridden recount, during which he laughs maniacally in front of a social media filter of flames.

“I don't blame [Michelle Obama]. She's actually accurate here. This is a bunch of feminized men who allow Bob Iger to put puppet strings on them and behave and talk in a buffoonish ghetto fashion,” he sighs.

To see the footage of Michelle’s recent comments and Arenas’ bizarre rant and hear more of Whitlock’s analysis and commentary, watch the episode above.

