DUMPED: Why Howard Stern is talk radio’s biggest fraud of all time

Turns out Stephen Colbert isn’t the only talk show host getting canceled this year. Howard Stern is now following closely in his footsteps, with reports circulating that SiriusXM will not be renewing his contract this year.

While leftist fans everywhere are outraged, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes the cancellation is well-deserved.

“Howard Stern is perhaps the most fraudulent, disappointing media character. When Howard Stern was at the peak of his career ... I had respect for Howard Stern. It’s not that I thought he was the ultimate ultimate, but I thought he was authentic,” Whitlock says.

“He was politically incorrect. He was a shock jock, and he was the best at that. And then ... this guy pivoted into this woke clown,” he continues.

Whitlock believes the move to cancel Stern’s show has a lot to do with the “return of Donald Trump and the sea change around Donald Trump.”

“That is why SiriusXM is moving off of Howard Stern. The culture no longer supports something as inauthentic as Howard Stern,” he says.

Whitlock then plays a shocking clip from 1993 of Stern wearing blackface and freely using the N-word.

“That’s Howard Stern. And we’ve seen a guy for the last 12 years pretend like he’s some voice of integrity, morality, and Donald Trump and the MAGA movement are the worst people on the planet,” Whitlock says.

“There are certain people that have more freedom than everyone else here in America,” he continues. “They can get away with what Howard Stern just had done and put on tape and be in good standing and be celebrated and sign $100 million contracts despite that.”

“And then there are other people that couldn’t recover from that,” he adds.

