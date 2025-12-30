NBA legend calls on Trump to implement mandatory military service

A Hall of Fame basketball player says that mandatory service would help Americans with discipline and structure.

Compulsory service is required in many first-world countries, like South Korea, Finland, and Sweden. While duties and service time vary, many believe the requirement can foster a more responsible citizenry.

'Learn how to defend yourself. Shoot and handle guns properly.'

A former NBA player and champion, 6'10" Dwight Howard recently called upon President Trump to consider implementing a mandatory term of service for Americans.

"I honestly feel like the president should make one year of service mandatory for everyone born in America," Howard wrote on X. "A lot of other countries do it. And I think it would help with discipline and structure."

Howard then asked, "I'm curious what yall think[:] would this help America or nah[?]"

Howard responded to a few reader remarks, including one who suggested such service could be performed during summers while a student is in high school.

In response, Howard revealed his stance on the duration for service.

"Everyone should do a year," he wrote.

Another reader suggested mandatory customer service work for Americans, such as working in "retail, serving, bartending," or answering phones. That notion saw Howard remain steadfast in his opinion that Americans should perform military service.

"I think military service would be better," he replied. "Learn how to defend yourself. Shoot and handle guns properly. The bond and respect for each other would go up."

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Following his NBA career, Howard played basketball overseas in the T1 League in Taiwan, where he again became a star. Perhaps this is where his inspiration came from, as Taiwan has a mandatory 12 months of military training for males ages 18-36, according to World Population Review.

Howard has discipline and law enforcement in his family's background; an archived USA Basketball profile notes that his father, Dwight Sr., was a Georgia state trooper as of 2007.

According to Sky News, approximately 80 countries have some form of mandatory service or conscription. Some countries reportedly have mandatory service for women, as well, such as Sudan, Morocco, Mozambique, North Korea, and Sweden.

