Rookie NFL QB declared the new Obama — and the 'most powerful black man since 2009'

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins just made huge claims about one of the NFL's newest stars.

Perkins, an NBA champion who played 14 seasons in the league, is known for making bold statements during in his role as a sports analyst. Sometimes, those statements are about ethnicity.

'You ran. You ran with the TV!'

In 2023, for example, Perkins came under fire for not only falsely claiming that the panel that votes for the NBA MVP is 80% white, but for claiming that the vote favors white players — despite less than one-fifth of MVP recipients being white.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Perkins was being completely serious when he made more race-based comments in a video he posted on Tuesday.

Describing Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, Perkins compared the 23-year-old's influence to a former president.

"Shedeur Sanders is the most powerful black man since 2009," Perkins said. "You know what happened in 2009? That's when President Obama got elected in office. He's the most powerful black man since 2009."

But Perkins did not stop there. He then claimed that most black men have visceral reactions when watching the young star perform.

"You said you were sitting there watching the game in your house, and what you did?" he asked a co-host. "You ran. You ran with the TV!"

Perkins claimed Sanders' power comes from bringing "the whole black community together" and that he has yet to hear any black person say one bad thing about him.

"He has the balance of that, 'I'm arrogant, but I'm humble, too,'" Perkins added.

Not satisfied with the standard he had set for the young Browns player, Perkins again elevated his claim, stating that not only is Sanders the most powerful black man in sports, but he is "the most powerful player in sports."

There is another president that might agree with Perkins — but it's not Obama.

President Donald Trump has been praising Sanders since April when he declared for the NFL Draft. Sanders was taken in the fifth round after going through a series of disastrous interviews.

Trump openly asked if NFL owners were "stupid" for not drafting Sanders at the time and more recently piled praise on the QB after he won his first career start.

"Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

