'Are they STUPID?' Trump mocks NFL owners for not picking Shedeur Sanders in first round of NFL Draft

A star-studded NFL Draft left viewers shocked when Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, went unselected in the widely televised first round.

The massive event outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, featured thousands of fans in attendance and celebrity appearances. The draft even kicked off with former Green Bay Packers star Clay Matthews reading an alleged letter from President Trump.

On stage, Matthews opened an envelope and said, "So let me tell you what it reads here, all right? It says, 'My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!'"

It turned out, however, that the president was watching and was not exactly happy with how things turned out. As Colorado's Sanders remained undrafted, Trump took to Truth Social on day two of the NFL Draft to voice his displeasure with NFL owners.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?" Trump wrote. "Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

Sanders was eventually selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns and took to his own social media to write, "Thank you GOD."

The young quarterback did not let his emotions get the best of him, even though he seemingly had every right to.

Sanders was expected by most to be a first-round draft choice; the athlete even had an entire set and draft party set up in anticipation of that fact. The set featured a shelf of prospective teams' hats, an interview area, and customized everything.

To make matters worse, Sanders was the victim of a prank draft call; the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich admitted to taking the players' number off an open iPad belonging to his father and using it to pose as the New Orleans Saints general manager in a call to Sanders.

Unfortunately, this is is quite common, and multiple players said they had received prank calls about being drafted, according to ESPN.

Why did it take so long?

Sanders was expected, at worst, to be a second-round pick. However, ESPN's Pete Thamel said that most teams did not think of him as a first-round talent and did not think he had NFL rhythm.

"They wanted to see him more throwing in rhythm," Thamel said. "They wanted to see him show a little bit more athleticism. He's considered a mediocre athlete who didn't have enough film that they thought immediately translated."

CBS Sports NFL reporter Jonathan Jones said, though, that Sanders "sandbagged" several of his NFL interviews. Jones claimed that Sanders "did not give it his all" in meetings with teams he did not think would draft him, which "rubbed some teams the wrong way."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero echoed similar sentiments and said an NFL assistant coach told him that Sanders conducted "the worst formal interview" he had ever witnessed in his life.

"He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good," Pelissero relayed, per Yahoo Sports.

