Diddy: Fraudulent prosecution or evader of justice?

A jury found Sean “Diddy” Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but the rap mogul was acquitted of the most serious charges in his federal criminal trial.

While Combs still faces up to 20 years in prison for the two counts on which he’s been convicted, America is divided on whether or not justice has been served.

“I believe that he’s the victim. As crazy as that sounds, I believe that Diddy is the victim,” Anton Daniels tells BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock on “Fearless.”

“And this trial has basically proven that he is. Anybody that followed it from the time that they first announced the charges all the way up until, you know, they read the verdict, you can tell that this was basically an opportunity for the federal government to try to get a win,” Daniels continues.

“And not only did they try to get a win, they got a win on top of the fact that he had to pay Cassie, on top of the fact that she was also the Bonnie to his Clyde,” he argues, adding, “And people automatically jumped on it, and they automatically tried to convict him also in the court of public opinion.”

Daniels also doesn’t believe Diddy received a fair trial, as “all the jurors had already been familiar with every piece of evidence that they were trying to present against him.”

“They were already painting him as a negative person before he ever even set foot inside of the court. They didn’t give him bail. They let him sit in jail, and then they also tried to leverage Cassie in order to get a bunch of other people to file lawsuits,” he explains, adding, “Last I checked, being extra freaky wasn’t a crime.”

Delano Squires disagrees, saying he wouldn’t call Diddy a “victim.”

“His behavior is part of the reason he ended up in this particular situation,” Squires argues. “He was hiring men to sleep with women that he was involved with.”

“I get Anton’s point in terms of him being overcharged and the perception that he was railroaded, but Diddy’s behavior is what put him in this particular situation,” he adds.

