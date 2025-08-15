NFL ignites racism by 'endzoning racism'

The NFL is doubling down on political commentary, announcing that the league will again be putting social justice messages in the end zones during games.

While the messages appeared as if they might be on their way out after the league did not use "End Racism" on the back line during the Super Bowl in February, stadiums will be again featuring them this season. The messages will be “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “Choose Love,” or “Inspire Change.”

The opposite end zone in every game will have the message “It Takes All of Us.”

“The National Football League, Roger Goodell, they announced that, ‘Hey, man, this sloganeering that we’ve been putting in the back of the end zones, 'end racism,' man, it’s been so effective. We got racism beat down to its knees,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock mocks on “Fearless with Jason Whitlock.”

“Who was it, Morgan Freeman? That said, ‘Hey, the way to end racism is to quit talking about it.’ And many people’s heads exploded. And I would say when he first said it, even my head exploded. But he’s actually right, a thousand percent right,” Whitlock says.

“And the NFL has gone the other direction. The NFL has raised their hand and said, ‘Yes, we’re racist,’” he adds.

And the NFL’s Rooney Rule is a perfect example of this.

Instituted in 2003, the rule attempts to increase the racial diversity of NFL coaches and certain managerial positions, requiring that the teams interview women and minority candidates before hiring white men to fill these positions.

“The Rooney Rule inspired, encouraged, fosters racism. The Rooney Rule has been a mistake and needs to end. The Rooney Rule was the NFL saying, ‘Yep, we’ll hire any player. We’ll pay any of these black players $10, $15, $20, now $50 and $60 million a year. But you know what? When it comes to the head coaching position and these executive positions, we’re racist,’” Whitlock says.

“It hasn’t ended racism,” he says, adding, “It hasn’t ended the allegations of racism. It’s actually inspired them.”

