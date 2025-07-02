Diddy verdict brings tears: Sean Combs acquitted on most serious charges in explosive trial — but he's not off the hook yet

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs avoided spending the rest of his life in prison after he was acquitted Wednesday on the most serious charges he was facing in his explosive trial. However, Combs still faces the possibility of going to prison after he was convicted on two charges.

Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in connection with accusations that he operated a criminal enterprise that coerced women into sex-fueled "freak-offs" that often included prostitutes.

'Mr. Combs has been given his life by the jury.'

However, a jury of eight men and four women convicted Diddy on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if he is sentenced to consecutive maximum prison terms, according to CNN.

The Associated Press reported that Combs wiped his face, knelt at his chair, and bowed his head in prayer following the verdict in the high-profile court case.

Combs stood up and faced the gallery and clapped. He also pumped his right fist subtly, CNN reported.

Combs' family applauded back, and some family members reportedly wiped tears rolling down their faces.

“I’ll be home soon,” Combs said. “I love you, baby.”

He added, "I love you, Mom."

Combs reportedly hugged defense lawyer Teny Geragos.

After marshals escorted Combs out of the courtroom, his family started to chant “dream team” in a show of appreciation for the lawyers who helped him avoid the two most serious charges.

Geragos hugged members of Combs’ family as well.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo told Judge Arun Subramanian, "Mr. Combs has been given his life by the jury."

Agnifilo also urged Judge Subramanian to release the 55-year-old rapper before his sentencing, stressing that Combs would be "nothing short of a fool" if he jeopardized his future by violating the conditions set by the court if he was released.

“He treasures, I assure you, the opportunity that he has been given, and he will not run afoul of anything this court imposes on him,” Agnifilo explained.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey said the government opposes setting Diddy free before sentencing.

Comey argued that Combs "continued to commit a litany of crimes” after he knew authorities were investigating him.

Comey also said the government would seek a prison sentence for the two charges for which he was convicted.

Judge Subramanian instructed the defense attorneys and prosecutors to submit letters regarding the possible release of Diddy before sentencing, and the letters reportedly are due by 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Diddy has been behind bars since his arrest in September.

Doug Wigdor, the attorney representing Diddy's former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, told reporters Wednesday that he's pleased with the two convictions.

"Of course, we would have liked to have seen a conviction on the sex crimes and RICO, but we understand that ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ is a high standard," Wigdor stated. "We’re just pleased he still faces substantial jail time."

