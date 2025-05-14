'He would bash me on my head': Cassie Ventura testifies Diddy beat her, details 'freak-offs' with 'dozens' of prostitutes

Singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura hurled damning accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs during the trial of the rapper turned fashion icon.

Ventura took the witness stand Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial against Combs.

Ventura claimed that Combs often videotaped these sexual encounters with 'dozens and dozens' of prostitutes, and she feared that he could 'blackmail' her by releasing the footage online.

Ventura — who dated the 55-year-old Combs from 2007 to 2018 — testified in court that she “only ever saw handguns” at his residences in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, and Alpine, New Jersey.

When prosecutors asked whether she ever handled any of Combs’ firearms, the 38-year-old Ventura responded, “I was handed one. We were going to a club [gig] in downtown L.A."

“I just remember we took mushrooms, and I was, like, really high. I was handed the gun just to hold in my bag, but I was freaking out the whole time [that] it was going to go off," Ventura said in court, according to Page Six.

She allegedly admitted that she did not know how to operate the gun. She added that the firearm stayed in her bag for up to an hour and a half while they were at the nightclub.

Ventura — the prosecution's star witness — recalled feeling “terrified.”

Diddy's former girlfriend alleged that she later gave the firearm back to security.

"I have no idea why I had a loaded gun," she told prosecutors.

Ventura said, “The guns were taken out here and there. I always felt like it was a little bit of a scare tactic. I didn’t know for what purpose."

Ventura accused Diddy of physically assaulting her.

The singer alleged, "He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if I was down. … [I would] make the wrong face, and the next thing I knew, I was getting hit in the face."

She claimed the “violent” assaults became so severe that she would “get knots” on her forehead.

Ventura told the courtroom that she suffered daily “psychological abuse” during her relationship with Combs. She claimed Combs said he wanted “control” over every aspect of her life and career.

Ventura was asked about the infamous "freak-offs" — the reportedly drug-fueled, multiday marathons of sex with prostitutes.

Ventura replied, "It basically entails the hiring of an escort and setting up this experience so that I could perform for Sean."

The singer said on the stand that she was given drugs so she could “perform” for Combs for hours during the alleged "freak-offs."

"The ‘freak-offs' became a job, where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and feel normal again," Ventura alleged.

Cassie testified that the "freak-offs" quickly made her feel “disgusting,” “humiliated,” and "worthless" but that Combs was allegedly not concerned about her feelings.

Ventura said she was a 19-year-old singer and model when she met the then-38-year-old Combs in Manhattan.

“There was a 17-year age difference," Ventura stated. "I was really confused at the time, you know, new artist. I was pretty naive.”

Combs' music label, Bad Boy Records, gave Cassie a 10-album deal. However, only one album was released.

Ventura said in court that she was initially drawn to Combs because he was “entertaining,” “fun,” and “larger than life," Variety reported.

She added that Combs "happened to have my career in his hands.”

Prosecutor Elizabeth Johnson said in her opening argument, "This case is not about a celebrity's private sexual preferences. It's about coercive crimes."

Combs' defense attorney, Teny Geragos, admitted in her opening statement that Combs was "a jerk" and "mean." Geragos also said Diddy has "a bad temper" and has issues with drug use, according to NPR.

On Monday, a security guard who allegedly witnessed Combs assaulting Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 gave testimony.

Another Monday witness was an alleged male escort who claimed to have been paid on several occasions over two years to have sex with Ventura while Combs watched.

Ventura allegedly told the court that she didn’t want to have “sex with strangers” for Combs’ enjoyment, but she "didn’t feel like I had much of a choice. I didn’t know what ‘no’ could be, or what ‘no’ could turn into.”

Ventura claimed that Combs often videotaped these sexual encounters with "dozens and dozens" of prostitutes, and she feared that he could “blackmail” her by releasing the footage online.

As Blaze News reported last May, a disturbing video surfaced allegedly showing an "extremely intoxicated" Diddy brutally assaulting Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

If convicted, Combs could spend the rest of his life in prison.

'They’ve normalized a behavior that’s demonic.'

"Fearless" host Jason Whitlock delved into some of the salacious accusations from the Diddy trial.

“My first and initial takeaway is that this society that we’ve built, where entertainers — and particularly in the rap music world, but in the music industry in general — we shower millions upon millions of dollars on entertainers, and there’s a level of power that comes along with showering that much money on entertainers," Whitlock declared.

He continued, "And when you build a particular form of music that’s based off of prison culture and prison values, what do you think they’re going to do with all this money and power you’ve handed over to them?"

The "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" host added that rappers use their money to "buy gold chains, to buy sex slaves, and to host lavish drug-filled drunken parties."

“Anybody that wants to deny the wickedness, the evilness, the debauchery, the depravity, the nihilism of this music and the people that they’re putting up as, ‘Hey, take these people seriously. These are your leaders,’” Whitlock stated. “These are criminals, unrepentant criminals, and they’re degenerates.”

“They’ve normalized a behavior that’s demonic, and just following the early parts of this trial and what comes out of it, it just reconfirms in my mind, these people need to be called demons. That’s what they are,” Whitlock added.

