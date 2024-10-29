Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexually assaulted 10-year-old boy after drugging him during 'audition,' shocking new lawsuit claims

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a New York City hotel room in 2005, according to a new lawsuit.

The California boy allegedly was interested in becoming an actor and/or rapper, according to Variety.

The boy later woke up in tears with his pants undone and pain in his anus and buttocks, CNN reported.

The lawsuit says the boy's parents hired a music industry consultant who recommended that the family travel from Los Angeles, where they lived, to New York to meet with music industry figures. The consultant allegedly arranged for the boy to have an "audition" with Combs, who reportedly requested to meet with the child alone before meeting his family.



The consultant brought the boy to Combs’ hotel room and left him alone with him, according to the lawsuit.

The boy reportedly performed a few rap songs for Combs, who allegedly told the 10-year-old he could “make him a star” and asked him how badly he wanted it.

According to the lawsuit, the “plaintiff responded, as might any 10-year-old child, that he would ‘do anything.'”

While in the hotel room, someone presented the boy with a soda. Shortly after drinking the soda, the alleged victim said he reportedly began to feel “a little funny.” The plaintiff’s attorney claimed the drink was spiked with drugs “including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy.”

Combs allegedly instructed the child to move closer to him and pushed him down, then told him something to the effect of “you have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.” The complaint alleged that Combs exposed his penis and told the boy to “kiss it.”

According to the complaint, the boy refused Diddy's sexual advances, but Combs forced the minor to perform oral sex on him. Soon after, the 10-year-old reportedly lost consciousness.

The 10-year-old allegedly told Diddy that he wanted to see his parents, and the Bad Boy Records founder reportedly threatened to hurt the child's parents if he said anything to anyone.

Once the consultant returned, she allegedly noticed the boy was “badly shaken.” The child's parents said their son appeared “lethargic and acting differently" after the "audition."

The lawsuit noted that since the purported sexual assault, the alleged victim suffered from “severe depression and anxiety, which leaves him hopeless and fatigued.”

Second lawsuit involves 17-year-old alleged victim

A second new lawsuit accused Combs of sexually assaulting an aspiring 17-year-old male music performer during a 2008 audition for Combs' "Making the Band" TV show, in which Combs determines the fate of entertainment hopefuls.

During the first interview with the alleged victim — which was one-on-one with Combs — the lawsuit states that "Combs asked plaintiff hypothetical questions about handling situations involving sexual pressure.”



“As Combs described these scenarios, he began to sexually assault plaintiff by touching plaintiff both over and under his clothing, including groping and fondling his penis and instructing plaintiff to undress,” the lawsuit alleges.

The alleged victim claimed Combs threatened that he had the ability to “make or break” his career.

At the second audition, the hip-hop producer reportedly told the teen to undress in order “to demonstrate the ability to embody a ‘sex idol’ persona.”

“This encounter eventually escalated into Combs forcing the plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, and Combs sodomizing the plaintiff,” the lawsuit claims.

At the third and final audition, Combs and his bodyguard reportedly sexually assaulted the teenager.

According to the suit, the contestant was eliminated from the reality TV competition “as Combs claimed that plaintiff was untrustworthy due to his reservations about performing oral sex on his bodyguard.”

The new lawsuits against Combs were filed in the Supreme Court of the state of New York on Monday. They are the latest lawsuits against Combs from attorney Tony Buzbee, who said he's representing more than 120 individuals in civil lawsuits accusing the music mogul of sex crimes over the course of more than two decades. Buzbee said the youngest victim was only 9 years old when Combs allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Combs' attorneys did not address the specific allegations in the two new lawsuits but told CNN their client never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false,” Combs’ attorneys said in a statement. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

As Blaze News reported earlier this month, a lawsuit accused Combs and another male celebrity of raping a 13-year-old girl as a female star watched the alleged sex crime.

In September, Combs was arrested and hit with charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate transportation for prostitution.

Federal prosecutors outlined sex acts known as “freak offs” during which Combs allegedly organized the transportation of sex workers across state lines and internationally — and often recorded them.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams previously said, "The freak offs sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers, and often involved a variety of narcotics — such as ketamine, ecstasy, and GHB [gamma hydroxybutyrate] — which Combs distributed to the victims to keep them obedient and compliant.”

Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Combs, 54, is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

He is facing at least 27 civil cases, and his criminal trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

