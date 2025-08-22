Gov. Ron DeSantis REMOVES LGBT crosswalk at Pulse Memorial overnight

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has removed the painted rainbow crosswalk outside of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which was painted in memory of the 49 people killed at the site in 2016.

And Democratic state Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith is not happy.

“We’ve just discovered that the Florida Department of Transportation in the middle of the night ripped the rainbow colors off of this city crosswalk. They illegally vandalized city property without providing the city of Orlando notice or getting their approval to remove this rainbow crosswalk that was painted here,” Guillermo Smith said angrily in a selfie video.

“Not only to remember the lives of the 49 mostly LGBTQ people of color who were murdered, but also to keep the pedestrians and visitors who have come here year after year to pay their respects to those lives who were taken here,” he continued.

“I cannot believe that the DeSantis administration has engaged in this hostile act against the city of Orlando,” he added.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray was not a fan of the sidewalk in the first place and disagrees with Guillermo Smith, who also hopes the city of Orlando sues the state of Florida.

“You know what’s ridiculous is painting rainbow flags on crosswalks. Okay. Do we need that? Do we need to celebrate somebody else’s sexuality?” Gray asks, answering himself, “I don’t have to celebrate your sexual preference and have it there for all time.”

