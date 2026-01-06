'Julia,' son of wealthy Democrat donor, identified as suspect in Vance home attack

The 26-year-old man who allegedly attacked the Cincinnati home of Vice President JD Vance early Monday morning appears to be yet another radical transvestite.



Just hours after the vice president concluded his visit to the city and departed for the national capital, a suspect armed with a hammer was spotted by U.S. Secret Service agents running along the front fence, then breaching the perimeter of Vance's Ohio house.

'As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in.'

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cincinnati indicated in a release that the suspect, William DeFoor, was ordered to stop and drop the hammer after he allegedly attempted to break the window of a USSS vehicle blocking the driveway entrance. DeFoor allegedly refused to comply and proceeded to smash the front windows of Vance's house — windows apparently equipped with "enhanced security assets."

After reportedly inflicting over $28,000 in damage, the suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot but was swiftly captured by USSS agents and Cincinnati police officers.

William DeFoor was initially charged with criminal trespass, criminal damaging or endangering, obstructing official business, and felony vandalism. He has since been slapped with several federal charges: damaging government property, engaging in physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building or grounds, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers.

Vance noted in a statement on Monday: "As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows."

The vice president appears to have been right on the money.

Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

On social media, DeFoor — whom law enforcement identified as a male — appears to go by the name Julia.

A Facebook profile that appears to belong to the suspect claims that DeFoor, identified as Julia, is a student at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College who previously studied at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music and attended the Summit Country Day School, a private high school where he made the list of candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program in 2018.

DeFoor's account appears to have liked the Cincinnati-based leftist group Coalition for Community Safety as well as the trans advocacy group Heartland Trans Wellness.

FBI sources told Fox News that the suspect demanded to be called "Julia" at the time of his arrest.

Court documents indicate that DeFoor pleaded guilty in April 2025 to two counts of vandalism after he inflicted over $2,000 in damage upon an Ohio interior design company, reported WXIX-TV. DeFoor was sentenced to two years of treatment at a mental health facility and ordered to pay $5,550 in restitution.

In 2023, DeFoor was reportedly charged with trespassing at UC Health psychiatric emergency services but ultimately was found mentally incompetent to stand trial.



DeFoor's father, identified by the New York Post as William DeFoor, appears to be an affluent pediatric urologist who works as a professor at the University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine. Among his top research interests is pediatric genitourinary reconstruction. His bio on the Cincinnati Children's Hospital website states that he is an elder in his church, is married to a general pediatrician, and has three teenage children.

Blaze News has reached out to the professor for comment.

Dr. DeFoor is a longtime Democrat donor who sank thousands of dollars into Kamala Harris' first and second failed presidential campaigns and thousands of dollars into former President Joe Biden's presidential campaigns.

