Vandal in custody after brazen attack on JD Vance's Ohio home

U.S. Secret Service personnel captured a 26-year-old man who allegedly attacked the Cincinnati home of Vice President JD Vance early Monday morning.

Hamilton County Justice Center records indicate that the suspect, William DeFoor, has been charged with criminal trespass, criminal damaging or endangering, obstructing official business, and felony vandalism.

Vance expressed gratitude to the U.S. Secret Service and the Cincinnati police and noted, "As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows."

'We try to protect our kids as much as possible.'

The vice president indicated that he and his family were not home at the time of the "attack" as they had already returned to the national capital. While the Vance family was in Cincinnati last week, they reportedly left on Sunday afternoon.

Two law enforcement officials who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity indicated that the Secret Service heard a commotion at the house around midnight and found that an individual had not only vandalized a Secret Service vehicle parked in the driveway but had smashed a window and was attempting to steal into the house.

According to an arrest report obtained by WLWT-TV, the suspect — who has since been taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department — was spotted both by a USSS agent as well as on security footage damaging four windows along with the vehicle.

USSS spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that the suspect was detained shortly after midnight.

Court documents indicate that DeFoor pleaded guilty in April 2025 to two counts of vandalism after he inflicted over $2,000 worth of damage to a Ohio interior design company, reported WXIX-TV. DeFoor was sentenced to two years of treatment at a mental health facility and ordered to pay $5,550 in restitution.

There has been an outpouring of support for the vice president in the wake of the incident. While many have signaled relief the Vance family is OK, others have questioned how a miscreant could get so close to their home in the first place.

In the wake of the incident, Vance emphasized that "we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service," and he intimated that the news media shouldn't circulate images of his home with holes in the window.

This is hardly the first time that a maladjusted individual has descended on one of Vance's residences.

In April, a mob of liberals rallied outside the vice president's Washington, D.C., residence, vilifying him and calling him a "fascist" as well as "America's Himmler," referring to the architect of Nazi Germany's so-called "final solution," Heinrich Himmler.

One month earlier, another mob of liberals assembled outside Vance's Cincinnati home to protest actions taken by the Trump administration.

