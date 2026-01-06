BLM 2.0 is HERE — Glenn Beck unveils the next extremist plot to destroy America

In the days leading up to New Year’s Eve 2025, the FBI uncovered and thwarted an alleged domestic terrorism plot dubbed Operation Midnight Sun. Headed by four radicals from the anti-government extremist group Turtle Island Liberation Front, the plan involved detonating improvised explosive devices simultaneously at midnight on New Year’s Eve at five locations targeting two unnamed U.S. logistics companies in Southern California.

While Turtle Island Liberation Front may sound unserious and even laughable, it is critical we keep a close watch on it, counterterrorism expert Ryan Mauro tells Glenn Beck.

“Turtle Island,” he explains, is a code word for the United States used by the majority of pro-terrorism groups. “The Native American tribes referred to the U.S. and Canada and Mexico as Turtle Island because they believed that the continent was created on the back of a turtle ... until the evil white settler capitalist came in and ruined everything,” he says.

Whether groups are Islamist, anarchist, or communist — or whatever anti-America sentiment fuels their crusade — they are all unified by the desire to “[liberate] Turtle Island.”

“It’s a way of calling for violence and the destruction of the U.S.,” Mauro says.

But their shared desire to see the United States fall is the only goal that unites them, Glenn adds. “This alliance with the indigenous people, with the Islamists, with Marxists — they’re all going to sort [the end game] out later. They just want to kill us first. They want to overthrow the government first. Then they’ll start eating each other,” he warns.

Right now, Mauro says, these temporarily united terrorist groups recognize that their anti-Israel campaign is floundering. In response, they have shifted their focus toward igniting “an anti- police movement,” primarily targeting ICE officials, but without totally taking Israel out of their crosshairs.

The Capital Research Center, where Mauro serves as an investigative researcher, predicted that these groups would target “companies that they can connect — even by some leap — to the Zionist infrastructure.”

“That way you’re hitting all the themes: anti-police, anti-Zionist, anti-capitalist, Turtle Island, and pro-Palestine,” he says, “and that’s exactly what [Operation Midnight Sun] was doing.”

“Although this plot was foiled, make no mistake about it — it is a marker in time for this new era, this new offensive that has begun,” he warns.

“How likely is this to become the next BLM movement?” Glenn asks.

“It’s extremely likely,” Mauro says frankly.

Just like BLM, which used America’s history of slavery to con well-meaning people into posting black squares, donating money, and joining protests, the new Turtle Island movement will draw on the plight of the Native Americans to fuel its death march.

From “terrorists” and “overseas governments” to “Turtle Island folks” and “Christian anarchists,” this is “all one seditionist movement,” Mauro says.

“Two things have to happen,” he urges.

One: “Put together a team to map out the Turtle Island intifada ... so action can be taken.”

Two: “[Preserve] history ... because the counter-narrative is going to require us to use historical documents to tell the truth of everything that went on with the Native American tribes — the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the video above.

