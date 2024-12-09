Blaze News exclusive: 'I've attended these parties': Former Diddy protégé recalls 'dark hours' with 'extra activities'

A hip-hop artist who was previously signed to Sean "Diddy" Combs' record label revealed his experience at the infamous parties that have become the center of federal investigations.

Diddy was raided by federal authorities in March 2024, with subsequent accusations against the record producer ranging from sexual assault to poisoning. Diddy has denied all charges against him, and these claims have not been proven in court.

'I come from Philly, and the culture is different here. Muslim culture. So we really don't get into, you know, the Baphomet [worship] and the shady practices of the industry business.'

Rapper E. Ness, who usually goes by just Ness (born Lloyd Mathis), spoke exclusively to Blaze News about his time on Diddy's Bad Boy Records.

'Another time zone'

Ness was signed to the label under Universal Records after competing in the MTV hit show "Making the Band 2," winning a spot in the hip-hop group called Da Band in 2002. Around 2006, Ness signed under Warner Atlantic Music Group as a solo artist but still with Diddy's label.

While Ness initially described his relationship with Diddy as "strictly professional" and akin to an apprenticeship, he revealed that it was obvious there were some events happening at his boss' parties that went against his beliefs.

"I've attended these parties," Ness confirmed. "There's a certain time where the standardized party ends, and then you enter to another time zone where the extra activities occur."

When asked if he was permitted to stay in the later hours of the party, or if it was for an inner circle only, Ness explained that it wasn't a matter of permission.

"Most of the times, I'm partying out to the point that I don't even make it into those dark hours where it becomes, you know, spooky."

"Me, I'm just a street guy from a smaller home, and I just was brought up a little bit different," he continued. "When I'm tired, I'm tired. When I'm curious, I'm curious. And when I'm not, I'm not."

The Philadelphia native added that at a certain time of night, he was typically ready to leave if he felt he had "stayed long enough" or "outstayed" his welcome.

The price of fame

Ness mentioned multiple times that his beliefs and upbringing meant he wasn't willing to participate in certain activities. While he didn't describe what the "extra activities" were in relation to Diddy's parties, he touched on the disturbing aspects regarding why his time in the spotlight seemingly ended.

"There was never a fallout [with the label]," Ness affirmed, answering rumors that he was on poor terms with Bad Boy Records.

"It's just some things that some certain artists do that ... other artists aren't willing to do," he went on.

After briefly contemplating, Ness again stated it wasn't worth it to him to sacrifice his beliefs for success.

"Basically, what I wanna say is, once you get to a certain level of success, you have people from the hierarchy approach you about which direction you wanna go to. If you wanna stay a subpar, mid-tier-level artist, or you wanna become a full-fledged superstar."

He continued, "I come from Philly and the culture is different here. Muslim culture. So we really don't get into, you know, the Baphomet [worship] and the shady practices of the industry business."

After so casually mentioning Baphomet, a deity from the Knights Templar that is colloquially used to portray Satanic beliefs, Ness eventually recited what he was told regarding the underbelly of celebrity.

"I was around certain people, and they would pull my coattail, pull me to the side, kind of explain to me the, I would say, the steps you would have to take to allow yourself to be approached to enter into that new level."

Lighting a cigar, Ness cited freemasonry while remembering he was told that if the "next step" is taken, "There's no questions asked."

"Looking back on it, there's other ways that you could prove yourself to these people: sacrifice, public humiliation, and same-sex [intercourse]."

"It's just too much for the price of fame. And I wasn't willing to pay that price at that time," he pondered.

Ness called these requirements "evil," while adding an artist's success should be based on talent, without the musician having to "compromise" themselves in any way.

Lloyd 'E. Ness' Mathis (left), with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and Jayceon 'The Game' Taylor (right) at BB King for Justo's Mixtape Awards in New York City, New York, on March 9, 2005. Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images

'Diddy Do It?'

Despite his industry experience and "activities" he could only speculate on, Ness said his relationship with Diddy never had any "weird energy."

"I never seen a lot of the things that he's being accused of. Yeah, he was a shrewd businessman and sometimes, you know, he could be emotional and bark at people, but that just comes with the headaches and the everyday obstacles of putting out fires in the music business."

Outside of music, Ness said he never saw "any sexual deviance," and his relationship with Diddy was kept professional.

He called the music mogul a "jack of all trades but a master of none," doing whatever it took to get the job done. Whether that was getting on the phone, mixing music, or making sure hair is styled properly, Diddy "always moved the chains."

Diddy's work ethic sounded admirable, but he was always in a cutthroat pursuit to deliver numbers "at all costs."

In that vein, Ness recalled how Diddy treated the MTV show that originated his fame. He described it as a stepping stone for Diddy to prove that he was capable of putting out a hit show, and his attentiveness to the music that he was to promote gradually faded.

Ness claimed the success of "Making the Band 2" allowed Diddy to make a plethora of new shows, like "I Want to Work for Diddy" and "P. Diddy's Starmaker."

While Ness' new song "Diddy Do It?" is purposefully capitalizing off headlines and his past, he said the lyrics are meant to poke fun at celebrity in general and how quickly a star can be taken down by the industry.

"You can be reverent and celebrated and praised for 20, 30 years. And then, as soon as you ruffle feathers, you could be attacked, and your empire can come crumbl[ing] down."

Ness concluded, "It's almost like putting up a mirror at the same success that young black Americans strive to get in the status quo. It's the same thing that ultimately could break you and send you right back to a dark place that you don't wanna be."

Ness has amassed nearly 250,000 Instagram followers and can be seen in battle raps all across the country.