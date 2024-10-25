INSANE: Celeb bodyguard claims Diddy POISONED Jamie Foxx — could it be true?

In the summer of 2023, actor and musician Jamie Foxx came down with a mysterious illness that very nearly killed him.

In July, after it was determined that he had narrowly escaped death, a pale, sickly-looking Foxx released a tearful video letting the public know that he was okay but traumatized.

“I’ve been to hell and back,” he said, before thanking his family, medical team, and God.

Foxx never would say what it was that nearly took his life, leaving many speculating that his illness was due to taking the COVID vaccine, which could not be questioned or criticized at the time due to the collusion between the federal government, Big Pharma, and Big Tech. The approved narrative was that Foxx had a stroke.

However, a new story has since emerged. In the wake of Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest, a celebrity bodyguard who goes by the name of Big Homie.CC has reported that Foxx’s near-death experience was due to Diddy poisoning him. Apparently, Foxx then reported him to the FBI.

¼ Black Garrett, Angela Boggs, and Derek Richards, filling in for Dave Landau, bring equal parts humor and analysis to the disturbing news.

"‘In a shocking interview with Cam Capone News, celebrity bodyguard Big Homie, which by the way is the name on his driver's license in case you're curious, "made bold accusations against music mogul Diddy, alleging that Diddy poisoned actor Jamie Foxx,’” says Richards, reading from a report.

In a YouTube video that dropped last week, Big Homie stated the following: “Well, I know [Diddy] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it. I know that’s a fact.”

When questioned whether Foxx’s mysterious illness was due to this alleged poisoning, Big Homie confirmed yes – Foxx’s 20-day stint in the hospital and three-month hiatus from the public eye was indeed a result of being poisoned by Combs.

Angela then points to “Brittany Murphy and [Diddy’s] ex-wife,” Kim Porter, and several others who “have died of pneumonia who were involved with [Diddy].”

“Actually one of the causes of pneumonia is breathing in baby oil,” she says.

When Diddy’s home was raided by the FBI, 1,000 bottles of baby oil were found. Could it be that they were also poisoned by Diddy in a different way?

“All my freak parties have coconut oil – organic from Whole Foods,” Richards jokes.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

