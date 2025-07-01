'Anti-white': Dem NYC mayoral candidate plans to shift tax burden to 'whiter neighborhoods'

Muslim socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani buried a nugget of anti-white sentiment in a part of his campaign platform that calls to fix the city’s property tax system.

“Shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods,” the proposal reads.

When he was questioned on the addition of “white” to the proposal, Mamdani doubled down.

“That is just a description of what we see right now. It’s not driven by race. It’s more of an assessment of what neighborhoods are being undertaxed versus overtaxed,” Mamdani told NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“We’ve seen time and again that this is a property tax system that is inequitable. It’s one that actually Eric Adams ran on, saying that he would change in the first 100 days,” he continued, adding that he’s “just naming things as they are” and wants to create “an equal playing field.”

“Could a white candidate for mayor or any political office say, ‘Hey, we’re going to police and target high crime black neighborhoods’? Could we say that on national TV without the internet and world melting?” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock asks Auron MacIntyre on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

“Of course not,” MacIntyre responds, adding, “But it’s exactly right. We know that there’s one way that you can talk about white people that you just can’t talk about any other race in America.”

“He’s just vocalizing something that’s been sitting in our universities, and increasingly our corporations, for a very long time. This is the ideology that has more or less ruled our elite culture for many generations at this point,” he continues, “And so now, these people are just kind of saying it out loud.”

“This builds up resentment. It builds up a lot of racial animus,” he adds.

