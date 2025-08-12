Woman loses limb after freak accident at California mini-golf course

A Ventura, California, mini-golf venue was at the center of a tragic accident last week that had a woman's family members rushing to provide emergency medical services.

Golf N' Stuff in Ventura boasts a massive miniature golf course with a castle, palace, and a bevy of palm trees decorating the property. Those palm trees proved to be a horrific feature for the Magana family, who were there to celebrate their 13-year-old son Damien's birthday.

While father Amando, son Damien, and older son Junior were golfing, the celebration turned disastrous when they heard the sound of a branch breaking.



Just after 5:30 p.m., 53-year-old Adela Magana was sitting on a bench watching her family play when one of the palm trees at the venue fell on top of her.

"I was going to go look for the ball, and by that time, I heard a screeching sound — like a branch breaking," Junior said, according to the Ventura County Star. "I thought nothing of it, but then I heard a big old thump, and people were running toward my mom."

Junior, his father, and two other strangers reportedly lifted the approximately 40-foot tree off the woman while staff comforted the child.

"After that, we went straight into stopping the bleeding," Junior continued.

The young adult said the team of people attending to his mother used a belt as a tourniquet while others called 911.

Ventura City Fire responded within about 20 minutes and transported her to Ventura County Medical Center, but the damage was sadly already done.

Surgeons reportedly attempted to save the limb, but Adela Magana's arm was so badly injured that the nerves and blood vessels were unsalvageable. The next day, doctors amputated the arm just below the shoulder.

A Golf N' Stuff manager declined to comment on the incident to the local outlet but did remark that the mini-golf course was open.

Magana's son Junior attempted to explain the family's birthday plans, which never concluded due to the tragedy.

"We were trying to make his birthday a little bit better because it was mid-week, and we didn't know what to do," he said. "We thought of something fast: Play mini golf and then go have dinner afterward. But we never got to dinner."

Daughter Nancy, who was seemingly not at the golf course, commented on the affect the accident had on Damien, "It's a lot to take in as a 13-year-old to witness that. It's always going to be there for him."

Adela will require more surgery, learn how to use a prosthetic, and go through rehabilitation.

"She's a very strong woman — even at this point. ... She's not able to talk, but she's able to nod her head. She has a long journey ahead of her," Nancy said of her mother.

Adela has four children and one grandchild, and reportedly manufactures bolts for the auto-racing industry.

