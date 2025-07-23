Which way, America: Scottie Scheffler or the WNBA?

Two recent developments in the sports world from over the weekend are eerily representative of the two choices American culture faces as a nation — and BlazeTV host Steve Deace hopes we choose the right one.

“They do speak broadly to where we are as a culture, and in many respects, represent the two worldviews that are literally battling for soul and dominion of America as we speak,” Deace says on the “Steve Deace Show.”

The first development is of golf pro Scottie Scheffler, who after winning the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in the United Kingdom, said at a press conference, "My faith and my family is what's most important to me,” noting they are his "greatest priorities."

"Those come first for me," he said. "Golf is third in that order."

Immediately following his win, his toddler was seen stumbling across the golf course toward him, creating the perfect image of father and son when they reached each other.

Nike took advantage of the moment, using the photo with the tagline, “You’ve already won.”

Meanwhile, across the world on an Indianapolis WNBA court for the league's All-Star game, the players all wore shirts that read, “Pay us what you owe us.”

“A league there is no market for, has never been a market for. That’s why it's generated no profit. It’s been a subsidy from the beginning. It was subsidized specifically as a political construct. That's why it was created. It is literally DEI incarnate,” Deace says.

“And you contrast that with Scottie Scheffler, married with a kid, no prolonged adolescence,” he continues, adding, “These are the worldviews that are at stake right now in the West, and only one of them is going to prevail.”

