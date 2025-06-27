'Sorry about that': WNBA announcer apologizes for sounding too pro-Trump

The WNBA continued its efforts to push away conservative fans last week, rejecting a simple statement over the idea that it could be misconstrued as conservative.

Between the constant dragging of star Caitlin Clark and the relentless woke activism that included a George Floyd tribute this May, the league not only basks in liberalism, but it outright rejects patriotism at the same time.

This trend continued when WNBA commentator Rebecca Lobo uttered a phrase last weekend that could be considered supportive of the president or even too conservative for the league.

Lobo was doing play-by-play alongside Pam Ward for a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever on Sunday, a huge game for women's basketball fans. As is often the case with the WNBA, the final score was not the most talked about aspect of the game, but rather it was antics on the part of the announcers.

While discussing a foul call, Lobo was at odds with the referees' decision as Ward jokingly pointed out the disagreement.

'Differences of opinion are perfectly fine.'

Fans posted a recording of the exchange in which Ward asked Lobo, "So they disagree with you?"

Lobo responded, "They do, and I disagree with them, and that’s fine. That’s what makes America great, right, Pam Ward?"

Lobo's seemingly harmless statement sucked the gravity away from the broadcast table, resulting in dead silence over the microphones for about eight seconds.

"I should rephrase that," Lobo eventually said, breaking the silence. Her apology would come soon after.

Lobo's suggestion of correcting herself was met with a whispered "yes" from Ward, who then offered a different version of the remark.

"Differences of opinion are perfectly fine," Ward asserted.

Lobo of course gave in and apologized.

"Yes, that's a better way to say it. Sorry about that," she conceded.

Fans responded to the footage with confusion, with many saying Lobo should have stood her ground.

"No reason to take back. [She] said the fact we disagree makes America great!" a Caitlin Clark fan wrote on X.

A Florida fan replied to the X post, saying, "So they hate America? Or like America? They literally live in the land of conundrum."

1996: Rebecca Lobo and teammates celebrate their Olympic victory over Ukraine, 98-65. BOB DAEMMRICH/AFP via Getty Images)

Governing bodies in sports all exert control over their athletes, former gymnast Jennifer Sey told Blaze News.

The athlete explained that in her sport, "for decades you couldn't talk about abusive coaches. And I guess in the WNBA you can't say anything that might be construed as conservative."

Sey added, "There's no way all the players agree and have the same views, but the WNBA makes it clear what the organization's politics are, and they must send a clear message to the players to fall in line or else."

The national champion called it "patently ridiculous" to interpret Lobo's comments as political simply because Donald Trump is the president.

