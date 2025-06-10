Did CBS just hire Dawn Staley to slander Caitlin Clark?

On June 3, University of South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley appeared on the “Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay” podcast, where she said that the Gamecocks' semifinal loss to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament made her temporarily question God.

While she didn’t doubt God’s existence, she needed to know “why” the loss happened.

“The answer to the why happened a year later,” she said, referring to South Carolina’s 2024 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the NCAA national championship.

“God left me on the why and then followed it up, and I had no words besides it's uncommon favor,” she added.

Jason Whitlock translates the meaning behind Staley’s words: “She saw the original Iowa versus South Carolina game as a race war — that she lost to these evil white people … and God's going to show the world that it's black women that dominate college basketball.”

“Fearless” guest Steve Kim says Staley is a prime example of “perpetual victimhood.” Given that South Carolina was clearly the superior team in 2023, she “should not question God” but rather her “own coaching ability,” he says.

Jason agrees, arguing that Staley “can’t really coach” and “wins with talent.” Her loss to Iowa, he speculates, might have been divine intervention “to show her the penalty for her bigotry.”

Before their 2023 semifinal matchup, University of Iowa coach Lisa Bluder described rebounding against South Carolina as akin to going to “a bar fight” due to the players’ physicality, which Staley took as a racial insult against her predominantly black team. After the loss, Staley used Bluder’s comment to criticize what she perceived as racist media narratives around her team.

“She wrapped her team and herself in this racial conflict. She thinks team black is better than team white and that team black was going to prevail, and so her whole understanding of religious faith just got blown up,” says Jason.

The WNBA, however, thrives on these kinds of racial narratives. That’s likely why the league chose Staley and Renee Montgomery, who has labeled Caitlin Clark fans as racists, to be analysts for CBS Sports' new "WNBA Tip Off" pregame show, which debuted on June 7, ahead of the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game.

The WNBA has “this influx of Caitlin Clark and women's basketball fans, and we want to have our tip-off show built around two women that have a problem with Caitlin Clark and her fans. Could you be any dumber than the WNBA and CBS?” sighs Jason.

