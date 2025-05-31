‘The real controllers’: Who's REALLY behind race-baiting in the WNBA

The Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark rivalry began years ago on the court of the national title game between Louisiana State University and University of Iowa. When Reese and LSU secured the win, Reese didn’t walk away without famously taunting Clark first.

As the pair have taken their careers into the big leagues, Anthony Walker believes the media is using the controversy, with a racism angle, to promote the WNBA.

“I see the media as a driver,” Walker tells BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock on “Fearless.” “As with the WNBA, it’s never been a profitable business. It’s always needed that infusion of finance.”

“But when we look at what’s happened the last couple of years with women’s college basketball,” he continues, “from my vantage point, women’s college basketball has always been pretty popular.”

However, the WNBA is not as popular as college basketball.

“So they need some kind of angle to push to make things kind of happen. So they’re using all this drama, using all this controversy, using all these angles. It’s why a foul call goes to somebody calling out another person’s wife, and this big racial debacle of microaggression,” Walker explains.

“No press is bad press, so as long as we can get some eyes looking into this, maybe we can turn those views into revenue,” he adds.

But Whitlock doesn't believe the WNBA is turning sports stories into racial ones on their own.

“There was a documentary about Tiger Woods,” Whitlock begins. “Nike is who wanted to push Tiger Woods as a racial story, as a black-white story, and Tiger Woods and his daddy were like, ‘No, I don’t want to do that.’”

“For the most part, Nike, the real controllers, they dictate how these leagues are covered and what they lean into, and they’ve decided the racial angle and racial animus is a way of uplifting the WNBA,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.