Washington just inched one step closer to bringing the Redskins back

It has been five years since fans of Washington's NFL team were robbed of their beloved moniker Redskins. Now, with new ownership since 2023, the team seems closer than ever to bringing the name and famous logo back.

In 2020, the franchise announced it would bend the knee to activism and retire the Redskins name as well as their logo, which bared the likeness of Blackfeet Chief John Two Guns White Calf.

It was even reported that the team would avoid using any Native American imagery at all. Now, as the walls of wokeness crumble all around, the team is slowly creeping toward a reintroduction of the old tradition.

'We are excited to celebrate Washington's incredible history.'

Washington's NFL franchise used the embarrassing interim name of the Washington Football Team for 2020-2021, until becoming the Washington Commanders in 2022. When Josh Harris bought the team in 2023, the fire in fans to bring back the old name quickly started burning again.

For the upcoming 2025-2026 season, the Commanders took a step in that direction when they announced they would be bringing back their "Super Bowl Era" uniforms for three separate games. Celebrating their 1982, 1987, and 1991 Super Bowl wins, the team will bring back their iconic burgundy, white, and gold uniforms.

In a promotional video, the franchise showed off old footage featuring the Redskins logo, reliving the "grit" and the "glory" the fans felt in the 1980s and 1990s. Although, there was one obvious catch.

While mostly obscuring their "W" Commanders logo, the promo did make a point about embracing the future and will not feature the Redskins logo alongside their new jerseys.

The good news is that pressure, timing, and public opinion is definitely on the right side of history.

In April, the team announced plans to move back to the heart of D.C. with a new stadium. Then in early May, President Trump and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that D.C. would host the 2027 NFL Draft.

These moves coupled with the fact that the Blackfeet chief's family actually wants the team to bring back the old logo, and it certainly seems like the momentum is moving in a positive direction.

In a press release about the throwback uniforms, team president Mark Clouse even said the team was trying to find ways to connect the past to the present.

"Ever since Josh Harris and our ownership group acquired the team back in 2023, they've placed great value in finding ways to connect the past and present and honor those that made the burgundy and gold what it is today," Clouse said in a statement.

"These uniforms recognize the most successful era of our franchise — one that reflects a culture of excellence and encompasses many historical moments and special memories amongst our fanbase. Our coaches, players, and the entire organization could not be more excited to celebrate our team's legacy while creating new memories in these uniforms this season," Clouse added.

At the same time, these comments could be interpreted as the team being willing to address the past, without making it a future reality.

For instance, during a 2024 preseason press conference, owner Harris said that the old Redskins name "can't come back."

"We've been very clear, we can't, for obvious reasons, the old name can't come back," Harris explained, per sports radio station the Team 980 AM.

Noting that he wanted to "honor" the team's heritage and past, Harris said he was focusing on unity and "not things that might drive people apart."

In 2025 and beyond, though, bringing back the old name seems to be exactly what would bring fans back together. Hopefully for Redskins supporters, a new stadium, the draft, and President Trump can be big enough catalysts to make their wishes come to fruition.

