'The fans want him back': Family of Blackfeet chief, the inspiration for Redskins' logo, calls for logo's return

Relatives of the famous John Two Guns White Calf are calling for the NFL to bring back the Washington Redskins' logo that bears their ancestor's likeness.

The NFL team from Washington, D.C., was named the Redskins from 1937 to 2019 until the owners decided to remove the nickname and logo because they found it offensive. Despite fan outcry, the team has consistently said it would not return.



"The fans want him back and we want him back," said Thomas White Calf, the great nephew of Two Guns.

White Calf met with Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mt.), who is working with the family to have their story told.

'Our ancestor was the most famous and most photographed native in history.'

Speaking to Fox News, White Calf was joined by his mother, Delphine White Calf, who is a niece of the former Blackfeet chief. The two told the outlet that they "want a seat at the table" when it comes to the Washington football organization, now called the Commanders.

The Blackfeet members made the argument that having the logo is actually a point of pride for their tribe.

"Our ancestor was the most famous and most photographed native in history," said White Calf. He continued, "Two Guns was also the face on the Indian Head nickel. I'm proud of him. The Blackfeet are proud of him."

Sen. Daines labeled the issue as "righting a wrong" and said the logo represents Native history in the country. He added that Two Guns' story should be "enthusiastically celebrated" across the nation.

The Washington Commanders responded to the comments and said the team planned on working with the Republican to honor the legacy of the team's heritage.

"At the senator's suggestion, we have developed a positive relationship with Ryan Wetzel, the grandson of Walter 'Blackie' Wetzel, who designed the logo. We look forward to honoring that legacy," a Commanders spokesperson said.

Wetzel, a deceased Blackfeet chief, reportedly created the portrait of Two Guns White Calf in 1971, which allegedly received widespread support. The NFL team adopted the image as its logo in 1972.

However, the Wetzel family claimed the football organization has ignored them for decades.

Redskins legend Mark Rypien recently made statements that the team needed to remember its roots and get back to playing like the Redskins. At the same time, he said the team's name change needs to be accepted.

"It's just this day and age now that we have to deal with. ... We are going to support these guys because that's the era we are in."



He continued, "I want to support these guys, this team, and get this Commanders football team back to playing the type of football the Redskins played back in our era."

During a 2024 preseason press conference, Commanders owner Josh Harris said that the Redskins name "can't come back."

"We've been very clear, we can't, for obvious reasons, the old name can't come back," Harris explained, per Audacy.

The team also told Fox News that it had no plans to bring back the old logo.

Two Guns was born in Montana in 1872 and fought to preserve Native culture.

