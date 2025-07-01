Caitlin Clark and Morgan Wallen represent American cultural shift, death of hip-hop era

There’s a major cultural shift going on right now in America, and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” believes WNBA star Caitlin Clark and country music star Morgan Wallen are leading the way.

“Caitlin Clark and Morgan Wallen are leading a cultural shift that is piggybacking and taking advantage of a cultural fatigue that everyone is tired of,” Whitlock says.

“What is driving Caitlin Clark’s popularity and her dominance of the sports world is we finally have someone who’s a girl next door. Who shows up at your house or you take her home to meet your mom or your dad or both, and they’re like, ‘Oh man, that looks like a nice girl,’” he continues.

“And there’s an opportunity for a male athlete to hop into that boy-next-door role,” he adds, noting that Patrick Mahomes could be a good candidate as he’s been leaning into his faith and detaching himself from Black Lives Matter.

“All this caping up for George Floyd and Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin. People have had it,” Whitlock says.

Mahomes also joined Travis Kelce and Morgan Wallen for a pre-concert walk out at one of Wallen’s shows — who most recently had Brett Favre walk out with him. So not only is country music making a comeback, but it's venturing into the world of sports with the help of Morgan Wallen.

This is all while hip-hop, Whitlock says, is dying in front of our eyes.

“Obviously, Morgan Wallen likes to drink, and he’s a party boy, and you know, he’s not a typical music star. But if you listen to his music, if you go to his concerts, you go to his shows, if you just look at his appearance, he looks like the kind of guy that would show up at your parents' house, and your parents would be like, ‘Oh, I can deal with this,’” he explains.

“Listen to his music. It’s not profane. It’s not degenerate. It’s fun. It’s rebellious. It’s kind of boy next door. It’s the kind of music that people of my generation used to listen to,” he continues.

Unlike the rap that has famously been associated with the NFL and NBA, country music has “soul in it.”

“When I listen to Riley Green, I can hear the soul. When I listen to Chris Stapleton, I can hear the soul. This is like the music I grew up with, this country music,” Whitlock says.

“There’s a longing for a culture that doesn’t totally violate people’s biblical worldview and traditional values, and Caitlin Clark and Morgan Wallen are benefiting from that,” he adds.

