Video: Golfer attacks NHL fighter, learns valuable lesson: 'You're not a tough guy!'

It's not often civilians get an up-close and personal look at a professional athlete's skills, but one golfer made sure not to pass up his opportunity when he met one on the golf course.

The Alberta Springs Golf Course in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, was at the center of controversy over the Fourth of July weekend when it produced an unexpected viral video featuring two groups of male golfers.

A man and his friend — the friend allegedly too drunk to put his ball on the golf tee — were apparently holding up another group of golfers behind them for over 20 minutes before an altercation broke out, the video shows.

'You're gonna get booted the f**k out of here!'

The second group finally had enough and told the first group to either move out of the way or simply drop back behind them so there was no delay.

"Drive the f**k up there or you're gonna get booted the f**k out of here!" one man yelled.

After the man filming suggested calling the police to remedy the situation, one of the golfers holding up the second group pleaded with him and stated that his friend was indeed going to play on.

As the second group continued to complain about the delay, the seemingly intoxicated golfer — still struggling to place his ball — exploded in rage after he was told that if he did not speed up he would be thrown in the lake. He soon found out he should have heeded that warning.

RELATED: UFC and Trump agree to big, beautiful event that will change American history

"F**king cry about it!" the man yelled back from the tee box.

Instead of simply hitting his ball, the man threw his hat to the ground and started slapping his legs while screaming, "You're a f**king pussy!"

"Let's f**king go, man!" he continued, before barreling at one of the men in the second group, who was wearing a light blue golf shirt.

As promised, the large man easily handled the golfer and tossed him into the nearby lake. Soaking wet, the man emerged from the lagoon to continue the brawl. The man in blue grabbed then him by the collar and punched him in the face several times.

"Bang! Bang!" the man in blue yelled as he punched the drenched golfer. Unfortunately, the possibly drunk man continued this cycle another two times before being thrown to the ground.

The fight was overwhelmingly one-sided, likely due in part to the fact that the man in blue turned out to be former NHL tough guy Nick Tarnasky, as noted by Barstool Sports and the Toronto Sun.

RELATED: I played against the best, but never a man. Here’s why.

Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Listed at 6'2", 230 pounds, Tarnasky played five years in the NHL, averaging almost 100 penalty minutes per season. He was known as a tough player during his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, and his stats certainly back that up.

At just 40 years old, it is not hard to see why Tarnasky was easily able to handle the golfer. He played for the San Diego Gulls as recently as 2017 in the AHL, the NHL's minor league, so it has only been eight years since he laced up his skates professionally.

As it turns out, he is still in fighting shape.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

