Transgender boxer disappears as mandatory gender testing introduced worldwide

Infamous women's boxing champion Imane Khelif has reportedly cut off contact with the world of boxing at the same time gender testing is being implemented in international competitions.

Khelif won gold in women's 66kg boxing at the Paris Olympics in 2024 without losing a single round and, despite being born male, claimed for months that he is actually female.

Although three different reports said Khelif is a man, the claim did not stick until a fourth medical report leaked that revealed the Algerian has XY chromosomes.

'Currently, she has stopped everything.'

The International Boxing Association, the World Boxing Organization, and endocrinological experts all have independently determined that Khelif is a man.

Since the revelation, not only has newly appointed Olympic president Kirsty Coventry announced she would protect women's sports, but the WBO also introduced mandatory gender testing.

The WBO's new guidelines are the strongest rules against male cheating of any sports organization and plainly state that athletes must compete in the gender category that aligns with their sex at birth.

"All athletes over the age of 18 that want to participate in a World Boxing owned or sanctioned competition will need to undergo a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or a functional medical equivalent genetic test to determine their sex at birth and their eligibility to compete," the document states.

At the same time, Khelif's former manager made a major announcement surrounding the not-so-female boxer's career.

RELATED: 'Male': Leaked medical report alleges women's boxing champ Imane Khelif has XY chromosomes

Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images

According to French outlet Nice-Matin, Khelif has left his boxing club in France and has not been seen in the ring for about 13 months.

"Currently, she has stopped everything," said Khelif's former manager, Nasser Yesfah. "She hasn't even started again. She doesn't box anymore. After what happened at the Olympics. ... In any case, she will be subjected to the same type of test if she becomes a professional."

Khelif has also ceased communications with his Nice, France, boxing gym, Nice Azur Boxe, and returned to Algeria.

"Overnight, she no longer gave any news to her club. It has become too [much] for a small structure like ours," the gym's founder, Tony Vivarelli, said according to a translation.

RELATED: New Olympic president strikes huge blow to transgender athletes ahead of 2028 games in LA

Angelika Krysztoforska. Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former national gymnastics champion and women's sports activist Jennifer Sey told Blaze News she was thrilled to see the WBO take the lead on making competitions safe for women.

"It's simple. A basic, easy-to-administer test for sex. It's not invasive. And one test is all that is needed in an athlete's career," Sey said. "I look forward to the results of Imane Khelif's test."

Although Khelif appears to be missing from the boxing world, the athlete recently wrote that he still has the fire to compete. British outlet GBNews reported on a social media post from Khelif in which he said, "I'm going through a difficult phase filled with challenges, silence, and waiting... But despite everything, the spirit that fought for gold still beats within me."

The cross-dressing athlete included a photo of himself attempting to appear feminine.

"I am Imane Khelif — a champion yesterday, resilient today, and determined to return tomorrow," he reportedly wrote.

Khelif was set to defend his women's title at the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands in June. But he ended up not beating up more women at the tournament because by then his chromosomal test had already been leaked.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!