'Still the same male who stole a women's Olympic gold medal': Imane Khelif returning to women's boxing after gender dustup

Controversial boxer Imane Khelif will defend a 2024 Dutch boxing championship next month, returning to women's boxing for the first time since winning Olympic gold last summer in Paris.

At the Olympics, one female opponent of Khelif's forfeited, and another made a provocative gesture after it was revealed that Khelif was a male competing in the women's category. The International Boxing Association, the World Boxing Organization, and endocrinological experts all independently determined that Khelif is a man.

'Proud that Imane Khelif is there again to defend her title!'

The latter research group also revealed that Khelif had the "absence of a uterus" and the presence of "gonads in inguinal canals," meaning testicles in the abdomen.

Still, Khelif persisted with claims that he was being attacked due to simple hate and made vows to return to women's boxing. The athlete even dared President Donald Trump to try and bar him from the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Imane Khelif dares Trump administration to stop him from defending gold medal at 2028 Olympics: 'I am not transgender'

Imane Khelif's (left) opponent Angela Carini (right) hangs her head after forfeiting at the Olympics. Photo by Fabio Bozzani/Anadolu via Getty Images

Khelif has since been announced as a participant in the eighth Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands, where he will defend his 2024 women's title. The organization announced the five-day boxing tournament on X and specifically celebrated Khelif's return. While the aforementioned X post was taken down, you can still view it here: "In 2 weeks the biggest boxing event in Europe in Eindhoven! Proud that Imane Khelif is there again to defend her title!"

Results from 2024's competition showed that Khelif defeated female boxers almost as easily as he did at the Olympics. Over three bouts, the Algerian dropped just one point out of a possible 15 — meaning a judge voted for an opponent of Khelif's only once.

At the Olympics, Khelif won all four bouts by unanimous decisions.

The boxer's return garnered disdain from NCAA championship swimmer and activist Riley Gaines, who called Khelif, "Still the same male who stole a women's Olympic gold medal."

RELATED: 'A lot of people say it's not happening!': A definitive list of men who have dominated women's sports

Imane Khelif of Team Algeria celebrates winning the Olympic gold medal in Women's 66kg boxing. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Khelif, 26, last made public comments in March and was sticking to the idea that he always has been, and still is, a "girl."

"I see myself as a girl, just like any other girl. I was born a girl, raised as a girl, and have lived my entire life as one," the boxer claimed.

The Eindhoven Box Cup runs from June 5 to June 10.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

