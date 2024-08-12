Algerian Imane Khelif files complaint with online hate unit over harassment about boxer's gender and image

Controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif filed a complaint asking that authorities look into online harassment about the fighter's gender and image.

Khelif made headlines in the first fight of the 2024 Olympics when Angela Carini of Italy forfeited over safety fears from her opponent's overwhelming advantage. Khelif and the International Olympic Committee were assailed on social media after the boxer was approved for fighting despite failing gender tests and being banned from other competitions.

'People have conspired against Algeria.'

Khelif's attorney Nabil Boudi filed a complaint against harassment at the online hate unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office. The New York Times reported that it was unclear where the complaint would lead and how the prosecutor's office would handle the matter.

“This unfair harassment suffered by the boxing champion will remain the biggest stain of these Olympic Games,” said Boudi, who also characterized the harassment as a part of a “misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign.”

Khelif's defenders say the fighter was assigned female at birth and had always identified as a female.

Despite the criticism, Khelif was allowed to fight and went on to defeat China’s Yang Liu on Friday to win the gold medal in women's boxing for Algeria.

Khelif had previously claimed that the online harassment was a conspiracy against Algeria.

"People have conspired against Algeria so that its flag doesn't get raised, and it doesn't win the gold medal," the fighter said.

Rafael Lozano, a former Olympian and current boxing coach for Spain, opined that Khelif had hurt many women during training that he witnessed at a boxing center in Madrid. When put up against males, Khelif appeared to be more equally challenged, according to Lozano.

"From my point of view, I don't see it as fair," he said.

