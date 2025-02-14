Imane Khelif says he will fight to remain in women's boxing: 'I am not going anywhere'

Infamous boxer Imane Khelif vowed to continue to fight "in the ring" and "in the courts" in order to continue competing in women's boxing.

Khelif competed at the Paris Olympics in women's 66kg boxing, easily trouncing the competition en route to a gold medal despite at least three different professional analyses saying he is a biological man.

The boxer released a statement on Wednesday via Instagram and declared an intention to fight for the "principles of fair competition" through legal means.

'Silence is no longer an option.'

"For eight years, I have fought for my dream-eight years of sacrifice, discipline, and perseverance to stand on the Olympic stage and represent my country with pride. I have earned my place, and I will continue to stand firm in the face of any challenge," the 25-year-old wrote in a statement.

Khelif continued, "For two years, I have taken the high road while my name and image have been used, unauthorized, to further personal and political agendas through the spreading and dissemenation [sic] of baseless lies and misinformation. But silence is no longer an option."

Of course, Khelif has neither taken the high road nor remained silent since the 2024 Olympics.

In August that year, the fighter filed a complaint over alleged harassment at the online hate unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office, saying multiple celebrities like Elon Musk, J.K. Rowling, and even President Trump had inspired allegedly illegal remarks.

A month later, Khelif also did not remain silent when he accused Musk of being the catalyst of an online hate campaign and said he was "the first to attack me."

In the recent statement, Khelif blamed the International Boxing Association for making "baseless accusations that are false and

offensive" in order to "further their agenda."

The IBF was just one of the organizations that declared Khelif is a man, however. The World Boxing Organization, along with multiple endocrinological experts, also determined that Khelif is man. The latter even revealed a pelvic MRI showing the "absence of a uterus" and the presence of "gonads in inguinal canals," meaning testicles in the abdomen. Additionally, a "blind vagina" and a micro-penis in the form of "clitoral hypertrophy" were identified.

A hormonal analysis also reportedly found testosterone levels similar to those of males.

Still, Khelif claimed to be engaged in a fight for the "principles of fairness and due process in sport."

Khelif went on to say, "I have fought through every setback, every false accusation, every attempt to erase me. And I have won. Each obstacle has only strengthened my resolve. I will continue to compete with honor and integrity."

The Algerian then stated that a legal team is reviewing the situation in order to ensure that the "rights and the principles of fair competition are upheld" and that "justice prevails."

"I am not going anywhere. I will fight in the ring, I will fight in courts, and I will fight in the public eye until the truth is undeniable," Khelif added.

Stateside, President Trump signed an executive order to prevent men from competing in women's sports. The order called for "enforcement actions against educational institutions" if they force women to participate in sports or athletic events with men or if women are forced to "appear unclothed before males."

These rules are likely to apply when the summer Olympic Games return to Los Angeles in 2028.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!