'You have been cruel to me': Controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif blames Elon Musk for 'hate campaign'

Controversial boxer Imane Khelif has spoke out following an Olympic gold medal, blaming SpaceX owner Elon Musk for an alleged campaign of hate.

Khelif sparked worldwide backlash at the Olympics for competing against and defeating women, despite two governing bodies in boxing having claimed that Khelif is actually a man.

The International Boxing Association disqualified Khelif at the 2023 world championships with IBA President Umar Kremlev saying at the time that Khelif had "XY chromosomes."

Less than a week after the Olympic controversy began, the European vice president of the World Boxing Organization said that Khelif was among several fighters in the female category who were revealed to be men.

'You have been cruel to me, cruel to my family, to my mother.'

Despite the claims from the IBA and WBO, Khelif easily beat women en route to gold at the Paris Olympics without losing a single round in the tournament.

Khelif recently told French TV show "Clique" that Musk was the catalyst for an online campaign that led to alleged hate.

"Elon Musk was one of the first to attack me during this hate campaign," Khelif said, according to a translation printed by the New York Post.

"He posted this video and it was retweeted. So, he was one of the first to have spread this buzz, this campaign against me," the boxer continued. "I would say, you hate me but you don't even know me. I don't even know why you led this attack. You have been cruel to me, cruel to my family, to my mother. At that time, my mother was going to the hospital every day."

"I don’t understand the behavior of people today,” Khelif added.

Khelif had previously targeted Musk along with writer J.K. Rowling and even former President Donald Trump when submitting a criminal complaint in France for alleged hate speech.

The complaint was made to Paris' online hate speech office and claimed Khelif was a victim of cyber harassment. Rowling and Musk were both named in the complaint over "alleged acts of aggravated cyber harassment."

Musk had publicly agreed with former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines when she posted on X that "men don't belong in women's sports," referring to Khelif. The X owner simply replied by saying "absolutely."

'I am a Muslim Arabic woman and I got through this moment.'

Khelif's lawyer also said Trump would be part of the investigation:



"Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution," the attorney said.



Trump's apparent offense was positing a message in response to Khelif's first Olympic victory, saying, "I will keep men out of women's sports!"

The boxer went on to say in the recent interview, "God is my guide, I am a practicing Muslim woman. I am a Muslim Arabic woman and I got through this moment."

Khelif also alluded to returning to the boxing ring with the promise of being "even stronger."

