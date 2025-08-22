Is Caitlin Clark really injured — or just 'tapping out'?​

The story surrounding Caitlin Clark’s mysterious injury keeps evolving, yet Clark has been physically active while she’s supposedly in recovery.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes that like other female sports stars before her, she may be suffering from a mental health decline.

“Caitlin Clark has disappeared and vanished. She doesn’t talk to reporters. We’re getting no legitimate information from anybody in the Indiana Fever organization. This is the biggest star in sports, and other than a Sue Bird podcast, we hear nothing,” Whitlock says.

“And so, in my view, they’ve put out some information to throw us off the trail. This is part of the cover-up of, like, there’s something weird going on with Caitlin Clark. ... I don’t think this is all physical,” he continues.

Whitlock believes mental issues are a far more common reason for female athletes to “disappear” than the physical issues the public is sold.

“You remember Simone Biles, Tokyo Olympics in 2021, due to COVID, withdrew from the final team event because of pressure. You remember Naomi Osaka, 2021 French Open, withdrew because of pressure, dealing with media, and fan abuse,” Whitlock explains.

“Do you remember Ronda Rousey — gets her butt kicked UFC 193, 2015, admits she was suicidal after losing to Holly Holm. Raven Saunders, shot-putter 2016 Rio Olympics — mental health deteriorated, considered suicide. Serena Williams — several occasions depression and later postpartum depression,” he continues.

“This is commonplace. I’m not ridiculing; I’m not belittling. I’m throwing it out there for you to consider. These women trying to be men in sports, trying to deal with all the pressure that comes with carrying a lead, negotiations for TV rights, living up to your responsibilities to Nike as a spokesperson, dealing with the social media pushback and feedback and toxicity and negativity that goes along with it,” he says, “they tap out.”

