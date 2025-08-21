Whitlock’s tinfoil-hat theory: Is Caitlin Clark’s injury delay part of a darker WNBA agenda?

On a recent episode of Sophie Cunningham’s “Show Me Something” podcast, the fiery Indiana Fever guard weighed in on teammate Caitlin Clark’s injury status.

Clark, who has been sidelined with a groin injury since mid-July, has no idea when she’ll return to the court, Cunningham vowed. “It's just like a day-by-day legit type of thing,” she told co-host West Wilson.

“I'm not holding out any information. I just literally don't know,” she reiterated.

But Jason Whitlock isn’t buying it. “I think there's something to be read into these comments,” he says.

Clark fans have complained that Nike has slighted the superstar by delaying her signature shoe despite her $28 million deal. Others feel the same about the WNBA, arguing that the league treats Clark poorly through limited promotion, harsh officiating, and inadequate protection compared to other stars.

Jason thinks “somebody in [Clark’s] camp” — maybe her parents or her agent — has had enough of the unfair treatment, and perhaps that’s what’s actually prolonging her return to the court.

Unlike David Stern’s NBA, which strategically promoted stars like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan by adjusting rules and forming partnerships to maximize their marketability, the WNBA is trying to “break Caitlin Clark,” says Jason.

“When you've gone 30 years and making money has never mattered, well, don't expect in year 31 or year 30 that money is going to matter now,” he says. “No, this is about a message [the WNBA is] trying to send out.”

And that message is: The WNBA is about promoting LGBTQ+ ideology and creating lesbian icons.

But because Clark is straight, she doesn’t further that agenda.

Jason thinks Clark’s pairing with Coach Stephanie White is strategic. White is a woman who was once “just like [Caitlin]” in that she was a straight, white basketball star from the Midwest. But it wasn’t long before she divorced her husband and came out as a lesbian. Now she raises a blended family with longtime partner and ESPN reporter Lisa Salters.

White is “right where” the WNBA wants Clark, says Jason, arguing that the entire league, from the executives to the coaches and players, is centered around promoting the “LGBTQ alphabet mafia.”

“I see this as: Until they break Caitlin Clark, there's always going to be a mystery around what's really going on.”

To hear more of his theory, watch the episode above.

