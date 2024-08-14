JK Rowling, Elon Musk named in controversial Olympic boxer's criminal hate speech complaint for 'aggravated cyber harassment'

The controversial Olympic gold medalist who allegedly failed multiple gender tests has named author J.K. Rowling and entrepreneur Elon Musk in their criminal harassment complaint.

Imane Khelif did not lose a single round fighting against women in the Olympics, easily winning a gold medal in the women's 66 kg division.

However, both the International Boxing Association and the World Boxing Organization found that Khelif was biologically a man, while Spain's Olympic boxing coach also stated the fighter was too strong to box other women during a training camp.

Following strong international condemnation, Khelif filed a criminal complaint asking that French authorities look into online harassment about the fighter's gender and image.

The complaint was made to Paris' online hate speech office and claimed Khelif was a victim of cyber harassment.

It has since been revealed that Rowling and Musk were both named in the criminal complaint over "alleged acts of aggravated cyber harassment."

Rowling shared an image of Khelif and opponent Angela Carini, saying Khelif had "the smirk of a male [who] knows he's protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he's just punched in the head."

Musk, on the other hand, simply shared a statement by former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who wrote "men don't belong in women's sports," along with a picture of Carini. Musk added "absolutely."

Khelif's attorney, Nabil Boudi, told Variety the complaint was filed against no particular person to "ensure that the prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people," including anyone who may have written messages under pseudonyms.

Additionally, the lawyer said that Donald Trump would be part of the investigation:



"Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution," Boudi said.



Trump's apparent offense was positing a message from the fight with Carini with the message, "I will keep men out of women's sports!"

Boudi continued, "What we're asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial."

The attorney also reportedly claimed that the lawsuit could "target personalities overseas," citing the French prosecution "possibly [making] requests for mutual legal assistance with other countries."

The threat mirrors comments from U.K. law enforcement who said they would "come after" U.S. citizens for what was deemed to be anti-immigrant hate speech. The officials also threatened to attempt to extradite Musk.

