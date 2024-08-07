Algerian boxer dominates female opponent once again, will now fight for gold medal

Controversial boxer Imane Khelif advanced to the Olympic finals after another dominating victory over a female opponent at the Paris games.

Khelif has been shrouded in controversy since it was revealed that both the International Boxing Association and the World Boxing Organization said that the fighter is biologically a man.

The IBA disqualified the boxer at the 2023 world championships with IBA President Umar Kremlev saying at the time that Khelif had "XY chromosomes."

Less than a week after the Olympic controversy began, the European vice president of the WBO said that Khelif was among several fighters in the female category that were revealed to be men.

'Shame on anyone who celebrates this.'

"The problem was not with the level of Khelif’s testosterone, because that can be adjusted nowadays, but with the result of the gender test, which clearly revealed that the Algerian boxer is biologically male," the WBO's István Kovács said, per Reduxx.

Five boxers examined by the WBO "were indeed men," he added.

Khelif scored another controversial victory in the women's 66 kg semifinal on Tuesday en route to Friday's gold medal bout.

The Algerian celebrated the victory and was seen on video reacting with high knees and finger guns to the truly surreal sounds of a raucous live audience. Online viewers were not so pleased.

"Shame on anyone who celebrates this. Shame on the Olympics. Boycott," said Paul Szypula.

Shame on anyone who celebrates this.



Shame on the Olympics.



Boycott.

— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 6, 2024





Another reader called the match "a disgrace," while multiple other X users reacted by saying the Olympics are "dead."

Outkick's Alejandro Avila described seeing noticeable physical differences between Khelif and opponent Janjaem Suwannapheng of the Philippines. He noted that the crowds at Stade Roland Garros cheered, but the broadcast declined to mention Khelif's controversies.



Khelif is yet to lose a round in three matches so far at the Olympics, which includes Italy's Angela Carini abandoning their match in the first round.

Carini was widely celebrated for her adversity but later apologized to Khelif and said that she respects the decision of the IOC to let the Algerian fight against women.

The Italian also said she would "embrace her" if they met again.

Khelif will face China's Yang Liu on Friday for the gold medal.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!