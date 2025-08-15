Image Source: Department of Homeland Security
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Exclusive: ICE sweep targets 'worst of the worst' pedophiles and violent criminals
August 15, 2025
'It is sickening to see how many pedophiles, sex offenders, and violent thugs were allowed to roam our streets and prey on Americans.'
Immigration and Customs Enforcement performed another successful sweep on Thursday that resulted in the arrests of several sexual offenders and "violent thugs," according to a press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.
'President Trump and Secretary Noem are calling on patriotic Americans who want to help remove these sickos from our country to apply to become [an] ICE officer.'
The Department of Homeland Security detailed several of the criminal illegal aliens' arrests that spanned multiple states, including California, Illinois, Texas, and Utah.
ICE Los Angeles captured Leonardo Pop-Coc, an illegal alien from Guatemala, who was registered as a sex offender after he was convicted of sex with a minor in San Dimas.
Leonardo Pop-Coc. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security
ICE Chicago arrested Alejandro Flores-Martinez, an illegal alien from Mexico who was previously convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Butler County, Missouri.
RELATED: Exclusive: DHS reveals ‘record-shattering’ winning streak on immigration
Alejandro Flores-Martinez. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security
Edgar Agustin Gonzalez-Hernandez, a Mexican national illegally in the U.S., was picked up by ICE Dallas. His criminal record included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Amarillo.
Edgar Agustin Gonzalez-Hernandez. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security
DHS also highlighted the arrest of Ricardo Perez-Valdiviezo, an illegal alien from Mexico. He was previously convicted of robbery in Deaf Smith County, Texas, before being picked up on Thursday by ICE Houston.
Ricardo Perez-Valdiviezo. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security
Wilberth Maldecino, an illegal alien from the Philippines, was arrested by ICE Salt Lake City. Maldecino was previously convicted of attempted lewdness with a child in Las Vegas, Nevada.
RELATED: Exclusive: DHS underground nightclub raid dismantles alleged drug operation tied to illegal aliens
Wilberth Maldecino. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security
Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, "It is sickening to see how many pedophiles, sex offenders, and violent thugs were allowed to roam our streets and prey on Americans. Every single day ICE arrests these criminals and is removing them from our country."
"President Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem are calling on patriotic Americans who want to help remove these sickos from our country to apply to become [an] ICE officer at JOIN.ICE.GOV," she added.
The DHS noted that Americans are applying to join ICE "in droves" to help the agency's "mission to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."
"DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply to join ICE today and help DHS remove the worst of the worst from our communities," the DHS stated.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
candace_phx
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.