Exclusive: ICE sweep targets 'worst of the worst' pedophiles and violent criminals

Immigration and Customs Enforcement performed another successful sweep on Thursday that resulted in the arrests of several sexual offenders and "violent thugs," according to a press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.

'President Trump and Secretary Noem are calling on patriotic Americans who want to help remove these sickos from our country to apply to become [an] ICE officer.'

The Department of Homeland Security detailed several of the criminal illegal aliens' arrests that spanned multiple states, including California, Illinois, Texas, and Utah.

ICE Los Angeles captured Leonardo Pop-Coc, an illegal alien from Guatemala, who was registered as a sex offender after he was convicted of sex with a minor in San Dimas.

Leonardo Pop-Coc. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE Chicago arrested Alejandro Flores-Martinez, an illegal alien from Mexico who was previously convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Butler County, Missouri.

Alejandro Flores-Martinez. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

Edgar Agustin Gonzalez-Hernandez, a Mexican national illegally in the U.S., was picked up by ICE Dallas. His criminal record included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Amarillo.

Edgar Agustin Gonzalez-Hernandez. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

DHS also highlighted the arrest of Ricardo Perez-Valdiviezo, an illegal alien from Mexico. He was previously convicted of robbery in Deaf Smith County, Texas, before being picked up on Thursday by ICE Houston.

Ricardo Perez-Valdiviezo. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

Wilberth Maldecino, an illegal alien from the Philippines, was arrested by ICE Salt Lake City. Maldecino was previously convicted of attempted lewdness with a child in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wilberth Maldecino. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, "It is sickening to see how many pedophiles, sex offenders, and violent thugs were allowed to roam our streets and prey on Americans. Every single day ICE arrests these criminals and is removing them from our country."

"President Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem are calling on patriotic Americans who want to help remove these sickos from our country to apply to become [an] ICE officer at JOIN.ICE.GOV," she added.

The DHS noted that Americans are applying to join ICE "in droves" to help the agency's "mission to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."

"DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply to join ICE today and help DHS remove the worst of the worst from our communities," the DHS stated.