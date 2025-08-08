Exclusive: DHS underground nightclub raid dismantles alleged drug operation tied to illegal aliens

A July raid at an underground night club in Los Angeles, California, led to multiple arrests and the dismantling of a drug and financial scheme, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection executed a search warrant on July 19 at an El Monte nightclub as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

'Unfortunately, sanctuary politicians in California give cover to criminals to run an underground club filled with drugs and illegal financial schemes.'

Federal agents interrogated and searched 66 individuals, confiscating narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

DHS reported that it also seized thousands of gift cards that had been re-encoded and are suspected to be part of an illegal financial scheme.

ICE arrested eight illegal aliens, including six from China, one from Malaysia, and one from Mexico.

Among those apprehended, Qingmei Wang was charged with felony possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute.

Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Zedong Zhang faces charges of trafficking or manufacturing controlled substances.

Bo Liu faces charges of possession of an illegal drug substance.

Shao Meng was charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

Isaias Ramirez-Rosas was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, vandalism, and trespassing.

Image source: Department of Homeland Security

All of those arrested are currently awaiting removal proceedings.

Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the DHS Tricia McLaughlin stated, “In July, ICE and CBP agents worked together with the FBI and DEA to dismantle criminal drug operations in Los Angeles, California, which resulted in the arrest of multiple illegal aliens.”

“Unfortunately, sanctuary politicians in California give cover to criminals to run an underground club filled with drugs and illegal financial schemes. Under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem, DHS law enforcement is protecting Americans and keeping our communities safe,” McLaughlin said.

