THIS many Somalis are living off your tax dollars? Rep. Brandon Gill drops truth bombs on Capitol Hill

While BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales wonders whether or not steps will be taken to address the alleged widespread Somali fraud, one congressman is taking action to stop future abuse.

“While we are talking about whether or not Somalians who committed unprecedented amounts of fraud will ever actually be held accountable, there is a warrior in Congress taking action to prevent more of it from happening,” Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

That warrior is Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas), who is introducing legislation that would set a 25-year moratorium on Somalis migrating to the United States.

“He has been warning for a while about number one, the fact that they refuse to assimilate, which like, you cannot have a cohesive country when you are importing a bunch of immigrants from a third-world country who refuse to assimilate to your first-world values,” Gonzales explains.

“That can’t happen. You can’t have that. That’s not a country that you want, because that’s not a country that functions ... he’s also been warning about the abuse of our welfare benefits because as it turns out, you guys are going to be shocked to hear this,” she continues.

“As it turns out, when you import people from the third world who have absolutely no marketable skills, no education. ... They don’t know how to do anything that pays good money or contributes to our economy. All they do is siphon out more of your taxpayer dollars by way of welfare benefits,” she adds.

And in a recent House Oversight Hearing on the Minnesota fraud, Gill brought this concern up.

“Does large-scale Somali immigration make Minnesota stronger or weaker?” Gill asked Democrats’ witness Brendan Ballou, former special counsel at the DOJ.

“Certainly stronger,” Ballou replied.

“Certainly stronger,” Gill repeated, before asking, “Do you know what percentage of Somali-headed households in Minnesota are on food stamps?”

“No,” Ballou replied.

“54%,” Gill explained. “Do you know what that number is for native Minnesota-headed households?”

When Ballou tried to deflect without answering, Gill cut him off and said, “It’s 7%.”

Gill went down the list, telling Ballou that the amount of Somali-headed households on Medicaid is 73%, while native Minnesota households were 18% — and even more concerning, the amount of Somali-headed households on welfare in general is 81%.

“Somalians are contributing nothing to our society except fraud and abuse and siphoning off your taxpayer dollars,” Gonzales comments. “And I don’t recall voting to bring a bunch of third worlders into my country to use my tax dollars to go out there and create fake day cares and siphon in the millions.”

“I didn’t actually vote for that. I don’t think you did either,” she continues, asking, “So why should we continue to allow this?”

