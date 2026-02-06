GOP demands financial documents from Ilhan Omar's husband: 'Who's funding this? And who's buying access?'

A congressional committee has demanded documents related to the suspicious increase in the net worth reported by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Republicans have publicly aired suspicions of financial malfeasance after financial reporting showed Omar's net worth exploded from about $51,000 to millions.

'There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician.'

On Friday, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky posted a letter requesting information from a company partially owned by Omar's husband, Timothy Mynett.

"There are serious public concerns about how your businesses increased so dramatically in value only a year after reporting very limited assets," wrote Comer, who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

In May 2025, Omar filed a required congressional financial disclosure that indicated two companies tied to her husband had risen in valuation by at least $5.9 million. The disclosures require only ranges of valuations to be reported, so exact sums are not public.

"There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician," President Donald Trump said at the time.

Omar said that various investigations into her finances found no discrepancies and added that the valuations did not reflect her husband's share of the companies.

The letter demanded financial records from a winery and a venture capital management firm, including audited financial statements as well as filings and communications with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"I'm demanding financial information from companies linked to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar's husband," Comer wrote on social media. "His companies reportedly went from $51K to $30 MILLION in one year — with zero investor information. So we want to know: Who's funding this? And who's buying access?"

The letter set a deadline of Feb. 19 for the documents to be delivered to the committee.

