Biden DOJ's probe into Ilhan Omar's finances dropped same year her net worth surged

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a radical Minnesota Democrat who has in recent years been accused of immigration-related fraud, is facing scrutiny over her finances — with some officials wondering how her net worth apparently surged so much over such a short period of time.

While the liberal media has characterized the government's recent interest in Omar's finances as a partisan vendetta, sources familiar with the matter told the New York Times that the Biden Justice Department similarly felt the need to take a look at the Somali-born ethno-nationalist's finances, campaign spending, and interactions with a foreign citizen.

'I am not a millionaire.'

One source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Times that the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C., and the DOJ's public integrity unit initiated the probe in June 2024. Although that was the year Omar's net worth skyrocketed, the Biden DOJ's probe supposedly stalled "for lack of evidence."

President Donald Trump, who suggested in November that Omar "shouldn't be a congressman, and we should throw her the hell out of our country," noted in a Truth Social post on Monday that the Justice Department and Congress are "looking at 'Congresswoman' Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars."

Trump added, "Time will tell all."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) told the New York Post earlier this month that congressional lawyers are looking into how Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett, went from being virtually broke to having a net worth of around $30 million in just a year.

"There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years," Comer said. "It's not possible. It's not. I'm a money guy. It's not possible."

A source in federal law enforcement also insinuated that Omar was under investigation.

"We are investigating all politicians potentially connected to any of this [fraud] in Minnesota. You can read between the lines," the source told the Post.

Within months of flatly stating, "I am not a millionaire," Omar reported assets — chiefly a winery in California and her husband's investment firm, Rose Lake Capital — valued between $6 million and $30 million in her 2024 financial disclosure.

This could reportedly represent up to a 3,500% increase in net worth in 2024 compared with 2023, when she reported assets valued between approximately $40,000 and $250,000.

The year before she took office as the U.S. representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district, Omar had an estimated net worth of -$45,001, according to Open Secrets. Court filings cited by the Post indicated that Mynett's investment firm only had $42.44 in its bank account as of 2022.

"There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician," Trump said last week.

The base compensation for most senators, representatives, and delegates is $174,000.

Omar responded to the renewed interest in her finances by suggesting that "years of 'investigations' have found nothing" and that Trump was "panicking."

She also noted in a recent TikTok video that "the value range listed for the assets reflects the full cost assessment of the businesses, in which my husband is one of several partners, and does not reflect his individual share."

