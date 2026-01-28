Questions linger after man sprays liquid onto Rep. Ilhan Omar during speech on impeachment — hazmat identifies liquid

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was sprayed with a liquid while calling for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem.

Omar was speaking at a town hall event on Tuesday evening when a man walked up from the crowd and sprayed her in the chest with the liquid. She appeared stunned for a second before advancing angrily on the man.

'We will continue. These f**king a**holes are not going to get away with it!'

He was tackled and arrested soon after. The man was later identified as 55-year-old Anthony James Kazmierczak.

"I'm going to finish my remarks. It is important for me to continue," Omar said after going back to her podium. "We will continue. These f**king a**holes are not going to get away with it!"

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Trevor Folke said that the congresswoman was not hurt.

The incident was captured in video footage from several different angles, as well as close-up photographs.

Police said he used a syringe to spray the liquid. Kazmierczak is being held at the Hennepin County Jail without bond on suspicion of third-degree assault charge.

Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Many on social media immediately began to question the circumstances surrounding the incident and many suggested that the congresswoman had staged the attack to elicit sympathy.

The president weighed in on the issue and landed strongly on the side accusing Omar of a hoax.

"I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud," Trump said. "She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."

An email reviewed by Blaze News showed that the Justice Democrats political action committee had immediately begun a campaign asking for donations on Omar's behalf. Those donations would be split with the PAC.

Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police said they would seek the most serious charges against the man to deter other attacks. A report from Alpha News cited sources that said the liquid had been identified by hazmat officials as apple cider vinegar.

Omar posted a defiant statement on social media.

"I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work," she wrote. "I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong."

