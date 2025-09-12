Ilhan Omar mocks Trump and others for praising Charlie Kirk: 'These people are full of s**t!'

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota ridiculed admirers of Charlie Kirk while trying to express sadness at his assassination.

Omar was speaking with former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan on his show when she criticized Kirk and his allies for many of their politically incorrect positions and called them "full of s**t."

'It's important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness and have, you know, empathy.'

Omar expressed sadness for Kirk's wife and children before going through a litany of her objections to Kirk's political positions. Among those positions were that guns save lives and that Juneteenth should not exist as a holiday.

She also claimed that he downplayed slavery and the controversy over George Floyd, as well as what black people have gone through in the U.S.

"I think, you know, there are a lot of people who are out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate," she said.

"A complete rewriting of history!" Hasan interrupted.

She then grouped those people in with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and President Donald Trump before dismissing them all.

"You have people like Nancy Mace, who constantly harass, you know, people that she finds inferior and wants them not to exist in this country or ever," she said. "You know, you have people like Trump, who has incited violence against people like me.

"These people are full of s**t, and it's important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness and have, you know, empathy," she added.

Omar went on to criticize Kirk for a common mischaracterization of his comments against empathy.

"My heart does break for those babies," she said of Kirk's children.

"I have empathy for his kids and his wife and what they're going through because I do not want that."

"No one should go through that, and we hold ourselves, I hope, to higher standards," replied Hasan.

Hasan then said that their Islamic faith commands them to have empathy for others.

RELATED: 'It's the death of free speech!' Jay Leno expresses his shock at killing of Charlie Kirk

Video of the entire interview with Omar can be viewed on YouTube.

Omar is not the only member of "the Squad" in Congress who has gone out of her way to criticize those aggrieved by the assassination of Kirk. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York excoriated Trump for blaming the left for the shooting before any suspect had been apprehended.

"When a politician tries to blame words for an action, they need to look at their action and their record. Enough of this! This is horrific," Ocasio-Cortez said to CNN's Manu Raju. "This is awful, and the assassination of Charlie Kirk risks an uncorking of political chaos and violence that we cannot risk in America."

Law enforcement authorities are searching for a person of interest who has been captured on footage in security video related to the shooting.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!